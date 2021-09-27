why she kept her pregnancy a secret for 7 months

This Sunday, September 26, Fabienne Carat posted a long message on Instagram to explain to her subscribers why she had decided to keep her pregnancy a secret for more than 7 months.
For several months, rumors about a possible pregnancy of Fabienne Carat the web panics without the main interested party confirming. But a few days ago in an interview with Current wife, the 42-year-old actress broke the silence by announcing her pregnancy after 7 months! A discretion assumed and claimed by the former actress of Plus belle la vie: “Cit is certainly out of modesty that I did not expose myself. I was worried that I wasn’t ready, that I wasn’t up to the task. I told myself that if I dressed in a tighter way, I would have to assume and say to myself ‘this is really true’. And then I knew I would have to face questions that I might not know what to answer. ” Then, the future mother claimed that she was single without revealing the identity of the father.
A long message on Instagram
Following this announcement, fans of Fabienne Carat wondered why the actress had decided to keep her pregnancy a secret for so long. This Monday, September 27, she posted on Instagram a photo of her interview with Femme Actuelle while posting a text, explaining her silence for many weeks. “Some did not understand why I took so long to share this incredible event with you, I did not forget you …“, she first wrote.
“Life is the most beautiful thing there is”
Then, Fabienne Carat added : “I know very well that we too have had a strong love affair for so many years; but those who know me a little more, know my modesty, know that I prefer to talk only about smiles, to share things when I am well and when I have already made the best of it. And, for everything and in general, judgment does not vibrate with love and tolerance … “. Realizing that happy days come with the birth of her baby, the actress thanked the kind messages she received. “Life is the most beautiful thing there is and fate is the most mischievous. I have always trusted them. Every trial is there because we deserve it to give us the chance to grow. I cannot thank enough all the angels who cross my path. I am lucky. I am a passionate instinctive and I just love you“, she concluded.