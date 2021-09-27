William and Harry: this next event that will once again reunite the enemy brothers

William and Harry will meet again soon in the United Kingdom as part of the tribute to Lady Diana. An awards ceremony in honor of the Princess of Wales will be held in December in Althorp.
The Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex soon reunited. the prince harry and the prince william are expected in England for the presentation of an award entitled Diana Legacy Award, aka the Diana Award. The ceremony will be held next December in the town of Althorp, England. A place full of meaning: it’s in the home where Lady Diana grew up, in Northamptonshire, that it will take place. Tessy Ojo, in charge of the Diana Legacy Award, welcomed the arrival of William and Harry. “We are delighted to have the further support of the Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex, she told the British newspaper The Daily Mail. At the moment, we are the only charity to have them both among our members. It is a real privilege.“
On the site of the Diana Legacy Award, founded in 2017, the faces of Harry and William are ubiquitous. The price seeks to “inspire the younger generations to get involved in their communities”, can we read, “like Diana herself”.
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as a reconciliation?
the prince harry will therefore be back on British soil. An expected return, since Meghan and Harry broke up with the British royal family. The price of Diana is not the only occasion to reunite the two brothers. In June 2022, Her Majesty Elizabeth II will celebrate the 70th anniversary of his reign. A Platinum Jubilee and above all a special occasion for the royal family, but also for the British who will be entitled to an extended weekend between June 2 and 5, 2022. No doubt that the family will be complete to celebrate this event which will go down in history.
Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge
© Agency / Bestimage
2/21 –
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his brother Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, meet at the unveiling of the statue of their mother, Princess Diana in Kensington Palace Gardens in London on July 1, 2021.
© ALPHA AGENCY / BESTIMAGE
3/21 –
Lady Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry
Lady Diana and her sons in 1987
© ALPHA AGENCY / BESTIMAGE
4/21 –
Lady Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry
The family on holiday in Mallorca
© ALPHA AGENCY / BESTIMAGE
5/21 –
Lady Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry
The two brothers suffered from the disappearance of their mother
© ALPHA AGENCY / BESTIMAGE
6/21 –
Lady Diana, Prince Charles, William and Prince Harry
Every year they honor his memory
© ALPHA AGENCY / BESTIMAGE
7/21 –
Lady Diana and Prince Charles
Lady Diana in 1995
© ALPHA AGENCY / BESTIMAGE
8/21 –
Lady Diana and Prince William
Lady Diana and Prince William in 1995
© ALPHA AGENCY
9/21 –
Lady Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry
Diana’s death moved the whole world
© AGENCY
10/21 –
Prince Charles Lady Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry
The couple had two children
© Agency / Bestimage
11/21 –
Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry
The Royal Family of England at the end of the memorial mass in honor of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London on December 14, 2017.
© Agency / Bestimage
12/21 –
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry –
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry – Wedding ceremony for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, UK on May 19, 2018.
© Agency
13/21 –
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, along with Lord William Hague, participate in a conference organized by the United for Wildlife Financial Task Force at Mansion House in London on October 10, 2018 .
© Backgrid UK / Bestimage
14/21 –
Prince William, Sir David Attenborough, Prince Charles, Prince Harry
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sir David Attenborough, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at the premiere of the Netflix series “Our Planet” at the Museum of Natural Histories in London on 4 April 2019.
© Mirrorpix / Bestimage
15/21 –
Queen Elisabeth II of England, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer
Queen Elisabeth II of England and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the wedding of their son Prince Charles to Lady Diana Spencer (Princess Diana). July 29, 1981
© Agency / Bestimage
16/21 –
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his brother Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, meet at the unveiling of the statue of their mother, Princess Diana in Kensington Palace Gardens in London on July 1, 2021. This Princess Diana would have celebrated her 60th birthday on that day.
© Agency / Bestimage
17/21 –
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his brother Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, meet at the unveiling of the statue of their mother, Princess Diana in Kensington Palace Gardens in London, UK, on July 1 2021.
© Agency / Bestimage
18/21 –
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his brother Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, meet at the unveiling of the statue of their mother, Princess Diana in Kensington Palace Gardens in London, UK, on July 1 2021.
© © WPA rota / KCS PRESS
19/21 –
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince William and Prince Harry in 2018
© © Mega / KCS PRESS
20/21 –
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left royalty.
© BEST IMAGE
21/21 –
Lady Diana
Lady Diana