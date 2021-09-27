William and Harry: this next event that will once again reunite the enemy brothers

William and Harry will meet again soon in the United Kingdom as part of the tribute to Lady Diana. An awards ceremony in honor of the Princess of Wales will be held in December in Althorp.

The Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex soon reunited. the prince harry and the prince william are expected in England for the presentation of an award entitled Diana Legacy Award, aka the Diana Award. The ceremony will be held next December in the town of Althorp, England. A place full of meaning: it’s in the home where Lady Diana grew up, in Northamptonshire, that it will take place. Tessy Ojo, in charge of the Diana Legacy Award, welcomed the arrival of William and Harry. “We are delighted to have the further support of the Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex, she told the British newspaper The Daily Mail. At the moment, we are the only charity to have them both among our members. It is a real privilege.“

On the site of the Diana Legacy Award, founded in 2017, the faces of Harry and William are ubiquitous. The price seeks to “inspire the younger generations to get involved in their communities”, can we read, “like Diana herself”.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as a reconciliation?

the prince harry will therefore be back on British soil. An expected return, since Meghan and Harry broke up with the British royal family. The price of Diana is not the only occasion to reunite the two brothers. In June 2022, Her Majesty Elizabeth II will celebrate the 70th anniversary of his reign. A Platinum Jubilee and above all a special occasion for the royal family, but also for the British who will be entitled to an extended weekend between June 2 and 5, 2022. No doubt that the family will be complete to celebrate this event which will go down in history.

