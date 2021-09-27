with five possible scenarios, the game is very open for a coalition

ANALYSIS – The balance of power is not yet clearly legible but, if we divide the country into two camps, the left seems to weigh more heavily in the electoral balance than the right.

In Berlin

The balance between left and right has not been so tight since Angela Merkel’s first election in 2005. The CDU-CSU candidate’s list won by just one point in advance. on the outgoing social democratic formation of Gerhard Schröder. The two parties that run the country then represented two-thirds of the voters. Yesterday’s vote gave them half the votes.

The crumbling of the votes will lead them to open the game for a three-way marriage. Or four, if the “Jamaica” -type coalition wins – either an alliance between the CDU (black) allied with the Bavarians of the CSU, the environmentalists of Alliance 90-Die Grünen (green) and the liberals of the FDP ( yellow).

At least five teams are possible, if we stick to the first exit polls, still little refined. “Everything is possible and nothing is excluded, except a participation of the extreme right”, concludes Frank Baasner, from the Franco-German Institute in Ludwigsburg.