women take it all and Romanian Alina Grigore triumphs

After Cannes and the Mostra, the San Sebastian film festival in turn awarded its highest award on Saturday evening to a director, Romanian Alina Grigore, crowned for her first feature film at the end of a 69th edition. during which the women took it all. “I was not excpecting that at all“, declared very moved the young director and actress of 36 years, receiving the Golden Shell for Blue moon. She thanked “all the women and men who have taken our message so far“.

The movieAlina grigore, traces the journey of a young woman who tries to escape the violence of her family. It was one of 17 films in competition alongside notably Maixabel Iciar Bollain, inspired by a true story between the widow of a politician assassinated by ETA and two of his assassins, andArthur rambo by French director Laurent Cantet and Blessing by Briton Terence Davies.

The jury of this 69th edition, chaired by Georgian director Dea Kouloumbegachvili, awarded the prize for best achievement (the Silver Shell) to the Danish Tea Lindeburg for As In Heaven, a film that portrays life in 19th century Denmark through the eyes of three women: 14-year-old Lise, her aunt and her grandmother. The main actress of this feature film, the Danish Flora Ofelia Hofmann Lindahl, won the prize for “best performance”, tied with the American actress Jessica Chastain.

This award was for the first time this mixed year, so as not to differentiate between men and women, like the Berlinale, the first major film festival to award this year an interpretation prize “non-gendered“.”I love what I do and hope to continue for a very long time“, said Flora Ofelia Hofmann Lindahl, elderly 25-year-old receiving her award, holding hands with Jessica Chastain.





For her part, the American Jessica Chastain, twice nominated at the Oscars, was honored for the film “In the eyes of Tammy FayeShe plays television evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, a disputed American personality who has often been parodied on television shows in the United States. The 44-year-old actress decided to make this film seven years later. seeing a documentary showing another side of this woman. “I hope this film will teach us to overcome our first impressions“, she said at the time of the award ceremony.

Considered a springboard for Latin American cinema in Europe, the festival recognized a Mexican-Salvadoran director Tatiana Huezo for “Noche de fuegoThe film, already noticed in Cannes in July in the section Un certain regard and awarded a special mention, takes place in a rural area of ​​southern Mexico where women, mothers and daughters, live in fear of kidnappings. A total of ten films were in competition in the “Latino Horizons” section.

More than 170 films were screened during the eight days of the Festival, including A second by Chinese Zhang Yimou (Wives and concubines) presented at the opening ceremony.