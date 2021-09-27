Worlds 2021 – “Belgium ran perfectly, for Alaphilippe of course”: the Belgians missed it

“I don’t see who could beat Van Aert“. Rik Verbrugghe’s declaration is only a few days old but it has already aged well. The former Belgium coach saw, like many, Wout Van Aert as the huge favorite of these world championships. On paper, the latter had everything to adorn himself with the rainbow jersey at home in Leuven. asked Remco Evenepoel, despite being in great shape and an outsider on paper, to become a luxury teammate, and everything had started well.

Attentive, the Belgians have always made sure to slip runners into the various blows that may have come out, whether with Evenepoel and Declercq at 178km from the finish or with, again, Evenepoel, at 93km from the finish. Each time, the young Belgian prodigy seemed to hesitate on what to do next: to ride or not to ride? Riding allowed his team to keep their strength by tiring the other teams but also relegated Van Aert further away from potentially dangerous riders. This is how we saw Belgium run over each other at times, to bring Van Aert closer to the leading men.

It already seemed obvious at the halfway point that he wasn’t having a big day.

The tactic could be interesting because it allowed the Belgian leader to be able to count on Stuyven and Evenepoel at the start of the two and a half laps of the Leuven circuit. But she ejected all the other potential team-mates, whether Lampaert, Teuns or even Benoot, who had the potential to still be there 30km from the finish. This was the Belgians’ first mistake. The second will have been to permanently sacrifice Remco Evenepoel in the transition between the Flandrian circuit and the Louvain circuit. At this point in the race, we had already understood that Julian Alaphilippe was very strong, perhaps more than Wout Van Aert. “There was a lot of pressure on Van Aert, analyzed Wilfried Peeters for Het Laatste Nieuws. It already seemed obvious at the halfway point that he wasn’t having a big day.“.

But Belgium has, surprisingly, hardened. “Personally, I did what I was asked to do, Evenepoel explained. I gave myself completely. Wout (van Aert) asked me to drive 40 km from the line between Overijse and Louvain to widen the gap on the peloton. It was up to me to make this effort, that’s what I was asked “. A peloton where we found only the beaten and few really dangerous opponents for Van Aert. Driving to eliminate them made no sense and the Jumbo-Visma rider deprived himself of valuable support in the final because, arriving in the bumps, Remco Evenepoel logically parked. “I emptied myself I couldn’t do moreHe confessed. Leaving Jasper Stuyven alone with Wout Van Aert. Seeing only two Belgians in the lead at this stage of the race was already a question. And that ended up being a problem.

The whole team was there, not me

“Belgium ran perfectly, for Alaphilippe, of course, ironically Patrick Lefevere for Het Laatste Nieuws. Belgium had the race they wanted but they should have had more cards to play in the final. It was not the case. Van Aert himself had to chase Alaphilippe twice. It’s too much“. If the first time, the Belgian was able to follow, the French flew on the second.”Alaphilippe attacked several times and at one point it was impossible to follow him, Van Aert explained. I didn’t have the legs to make the finale. I was not bad but I did not have the legs that I should have had. It was a very demanding race and I am a human“.

A human who was visibly angry at the finish for not having been able to materialize the work done all day by his teammates. “I’m proud of the team but I’m disappointed, he confessed. The whole team was there, not me“But Wout Van Aert is clearly not the only one to blame for the Belgian team’s poor performance at home. By playing everything for him, and only for him, the Belgians kicked each other’s feet. . The starting strategy was probably not the right one, the tactics in the race (to make Evenepoel roll) neither and the legs did not, moreover, respond present. In these conditions, there was not much. – something to do, if not to congratulate Julian Alaphilippe.

