Worlds – Thomas Voeckler, the mastermind behind the success of the France team and Julian Alaphilippe

The runner Thomas Voeckler had his detractors. Rather in the world of cycling moreover than with the general public who vibrated during his two adventures of ten days in yellow on the Tour de France, in 2004 but especially in 2011 (4th final). Coach Thomas Voeckler was greeted with some doubts. His very assertive character, his big mouth, his supposed gap with the younger generation, so many arguments used to question his appointment. Two years later, you won’t find anyone to criticize. And for good reason, its record is exceptional. Simply.

Let’s talk about numbers since it is obviously the basis of any balance sheet in sport. This allows us to realize the consistency of the France team at the highest level for two seasons.

The results of the French team under Thomas Voeckler

Europe 2019 9th, Arnaud Démare Worlds 2019 23rd, Tony Gallopin Europe 2020 2nd, Arnaud Démare Worlds 2020 1st, Julian Alaphilippe Olympic Games 2021 7th, David Gaudu Europe 2021 3rd, Benoît Cosnefroy 2021 Worlds 1st, Julian Alaphilippe

With Voeckler, the fiasco does not exist

Thomas Voeckler took charge of the men’s selection on June 30, 2019. Five weeks before the European Championship and three months before the Worlds. We will not say that he did not have time to work but finally, we will concede to him that to set up a state of mind, it is very little. And what follows proves it. It’s very simple, since 2020, the Blues have never failed completely, which was not always the case until then. We remember in particular the fiasco of the 2016 Worlds when Bernard Bourreau, the coach at the time, left alone to spot the desert part of the route in Qatar and that it is precisely there that Arnaud Démare and Nacer Bouhanni, co-leaders of one day, had been caught in a curb.

In Imola in 2020 as in Leuven, the France team had a plan. A strategy that has sometimes been surprising, including with opponents, but it has worked. The Voeckler paw is that. The man didn’t care what others thought when he was on the bike, where he often shone tactically, he operates in the same way in the role of the decision maker. Twice, Alaphilippe concluded beautifully but what would have been said if in Italy and in Belgium it had been taken again and that therefore the title, and perhaps also a medal, would have escaped the Blues?

I want people to take me for a fool from the outside

No doubt we would have pointed out the fact that in 2020, the Blues showed themselves too early, that making team members run very hard 70 kilometers from the finish did not make much sense, especially if it was to disappear in the process. Perhaps we would have noticed that toasting Benoît Cosnefroy very far from the finish this Sunday was nonsense. But the result proved Voeckler right and better still, each time he obtained the full commitment of his men. The national coach returned to L’Equipe at Saturday’s briefing, where he laid out his plan.

“This meeting, Saturday evening, lasted twice as long as expected, an hour instead of thirty minutes because we were all in the exchange. was probably proposing because they are not used to that in their teams during the year. I told them that we are not in a world of Care Bears. I want people to take me from the outside. for a madman but let my runners know where we are going, let everyone know what to do at each moment of the race. ”

A third title would make it part of the history of the France team

Getting that from runners you talk to a handful of times a year and who are running for the first time together at nine is obviously not easy. But since he is charismatic and sincere and relies on a leader, Julian Alaphilippe, who resembles him, Voeckler manages to create alchemy, an essential ingredient for success. Perhaps more than anything else, it is with his ambition and the confidence he has in them that he takes his flock with them.

You heard it Sunday from Alaphilippe, the boss’s plan was not respected in the finale. The new double world champion had to follow the attacks, not launch them. “Instinct” replied an ecstatic Voeckler. Does this mean that Alaphilippe was right and Voeckler wrong? Yes and no. Without the tactics put in place all day, Alaf’s offensives would undoubtedly have been in vain. Without the confidence Voeckler conveys in his group, maybe one or two bad decisions, in a race without an earpiece, could have changed everything.

Being ambitious with Alaphilippe in its ranks is easier than without but under the orders of Thomas Voeckler, in three years therefore, the France team has gleaned two world titles. In the history of the national team, only Marcel Bidot (1952-1969) did better with three coronations (Bobet, Darrigade, Stablinski). We doubt that the former runner will stay that long in office, “I am 42 years old, I told the president of the Federation (Michel Callot) that I was going to stop because the guys are going to make me die” was he told France TV on Sunday. On the other hand, we can easily imagine him gleaning a third world title. Which would be exceptional for the rider concerned, whether it is Alaphilippe or another, for him and for the French team that Thomas Voeckler has put back at the center of the chessboard.

