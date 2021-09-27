



Full WWE Extreme Rules 2021 results.

WWE

This Sunday night the WWE is getting extreme… or almost. WWE Extreme Rules 2021 sees Finn Bálor as Demon King take on Roman Reigns for his Universal Championship title, Becky Lynch defend the SmackDown title against Bianca Belair in a SummerSlam rematch, and Charlotte Flair for the RAW title against Alexa Bliss.

There were only six games announced on the map so it was to be expected that the map would fill out on Sunday evening. This will be the case as a three-on-three match has been announced between New Day and AJ Styles, Omos and Bobby Lashley. Welcome to Sunday Night RAW.

In the meantime, it’s no surprise Liv Morgan and Carmella kick off the action of the evening with their match in the pay-per-view kickoff.

Liv Morgan beat Carmella by fallen with the Oblivion. The match is good, but we will especially remember that Liv Morgan is very over and that we fear that Vince McMahon probably already has a plan to ruin it all.

The New Days and the Usos ensure the first hour

We go to pay-per-view and the first game is a good choice for the opener since it is the three against three between New Day and the one night trio Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos. We’re not sure it’s a match worthy of a pay-per-view, but it’s WWE in 2021, we’ll make do with it.

The New Days beat AJ Styles, Omos and Bobby Lashley by falling with a Big Ending of Big E on Bobby Lashley. Nice victory for the WWE Champion over the former WWE Champion, even necessary shall we say. The match was nice, not far from thirty minutes anyway, although some approximations could be made. Not necessarily the craziest opener but the last few seconds have more to the crowd.

First Championship Game of the Night: Street Profits take on Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

Usos beat Street Profits by crashed with a splash on Montez Ford. Excellent tag team match, the best in the tag-team division in WWE. Ford’s rib injuries were used a lot in this game to allow the champions to dominate the game. Blue brand team titles remain in the Bloodline.

RIP Lily

Another championship match – since there’s more to it anyway – Alexa Bliss tries her luck at Charlotte Flair’s SmackDown title. And she didn’t come alone, Lily is obviously there. Yes, this presence counts… especially for the post-game.

Charlotte Flair beat Alexa Bliss by fallen with its Natural Selection. A clean match, Alexa Bliss manages to erase her gimmick which we would gladly do without by showing what she is capable of in the ring. It is not necessarily a quality to forget a gimmick, but we hope so much to see Alexa Bliss become as before that we will be satisfied with it.





After the match Charlotte Flair dismounts the Lily doll, leaving an Alexa Bliss sadder for the death of a doll than for the loss of a championship match. Unfortunately, we fear that this will give a weird turn to the rivalry on the other hand. Randy Orton knows what this is about.

We go to a triple threat match. Damian Priest defends his title of champion of the United States against Sheamus who he can not get rid of and Jeff Hardy who did not know what to do this Sunday and qualified last Monday on RAW for this match. We can not help but share this quote from Jeff Hardy about the champion: “Damian Priest reminds me of me at a young age. Damian Priest at 39 years old.

Damian Priest beat Jeff Hardy and Sheamus by fallen with a roll up. Good triple threat but we are not sure that making Priest win on a roll up is wise for a first title defense in pay-per-view. Otherwise Sheamus seems to have had a blast during this match, despite the loss of his protective mask. The nose remained strong.

Bianca Belair’s push left the room, Sasha Banks back

It’s the SmackDown Championship’s turn to come into play in the next match. Bianca Belair is trying to reclaim the Blue Brand title she lost far too quickly at SummerSlam last month to Becky Lynch.

Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch by disqualification following the return and attack of Sasha Banks. We had an excellent match, well paced, with perfect storytelling, so we were hoping for a clean and hard-hitting end. It didn’t matter who won. We had the DQ.

We don’t have the right to nice things in WWE. A return of Sasha Banks which will certainly not arrange the business of Bianca Belair whose push has probably already made its boxes to return home. Banks attacks the two wrestlers but mostly expects to have a championship match against Becky Lynch.

Read also: WWE Extreme Rules 2021: Sasha Banks back, Becky Lynch still SmackDown champion

The Demon came, he saw, he fell

Come on, let’s go to the main event: Roman Reigns defends his title of Universal champion against Finn Bálor. the Devil Finn Bálor. Whether he did well to bring out his alter-ego, nothing is less certain. We just remind you that in Demon, Finn Bálor is supposed to be stronger, more powerful. You almost want to say that he can’t lose like this. Almost.

Roman Reigns defeated Finn Bálor by falling with his spear to keep his Universal title. What happened at the end of that match is so typical of what WWE is doing. We spend 15 to 20 minutes of very decent action at a totally stupid moment during which Bálor seems to get up thanks to his powers, the light turns red, he goes up to the third rope to carry the Coup de Grace… and the rope breaks. Ridiculed, the Demon is castrated by a spear. Delirium.

WWE always has to ruin a good match with a completely stupid idea. It’s stronger than them, they always find the thing that will ruin a good time. They wow us every time.

We want to conclude by congratulating the WWE for bringing us a show – more than a pay-per-view – with good matches, quality action, but every time they do this stupid thing that everyone else does. world will remember. It’s terrible not to understand wrestling so much.

















