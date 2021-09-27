WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Results

WWE presented its special ‘Extreme Rules’ show on September 26, 2021 live from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

– The Extreme Rules Pre-Show begins with Booker T, Peter Rosenberg, Kevin Patrick, JBL and Kayla Braxton welcoming us. Analysts present the map and discuss the matches.

– We learn that Morgan vs. Carmella will be the Pre-Show match.

– Behind the scenes, Sarah is with AJ Styles and Omos. AJ says the show should be about him and Omos, not New Day. The New Day arrives and the argument breaks out. Bobby Lashley arrives too and everyone trades blows. Officials arrive to end the unrest.

– The panel announces that the New Day will face Lashley, Omos and AJ Styles in a Six-Man Tag Team Match following their showdown.

– The wrestlers arrive in the ring. Carmella takes the microphone and says to admire it. She is the most beautiful woman in WWE. Her face, her beautiful face, is her best asset. Her face opens doors for her, pays her bills and gives her what she wants. Her face separates her from mean people like Morgan. It was for this reason that Morgan tried to attack her face, she should be ashamed of herself. She’s hot and Morgan isn’t.

Singles Match

Liv Morgan vs Carmella



At the end of the fight, Morgan pushes Carmella down the ring against the commentary table and brings her back to the ring to do her Flatliner for the count of three.

Winner: Liv Morgan

– The panel continues its discussion on the PPV matches.

– Behind the scenes, Sarah is with Paul Heyman. Sarah asks if Reigns is taking Finn Balor any more seriously after the last SmackDown. Heyman says it’s the dumbest question he’s ever heard. Even Kayla wouldn’t have asked him that. Heyman sarcastically replies that Reigns doesn’t deserve his title, the demon is too strong. The demon will win, no doubt about it. Heyman says our winner, and still champion, and who will face Brock Lesnar as champion will be Roman Reigns.

– The Pre-Show ends with the final comments from the panel.

WWE Extreme Rules Columbus, Ohio

Commentators are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves for RAW / Michael Cole and Pat McAfee for SmackDown

– Tonight it’s WWE Extreme Rules, the PPV starts with the opening video.

Six-Man Tag Team Match

New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs AJ Styles, Omos and Bobby Lashley

At the end of the fight, Kofi takes the tag and they do a Powerbomb and Stomp combination on AJ to cover him, but Lashley breaks the count. Lashley takes the tag and makes his Dominator on Kofi to cover him, but he resists two. Lashley launches into Spear, but Kofi avoids him and Lashley falls down the ring. Kofi throws AJ down the ring. Big E takes the tag and Kofi launches from the bottom of the ring but Omos blocks him with a punch. AJ does his Phenomenal Forearm on Woods at the bottom of the ring. Lashley STOs Lashley and prepares for his finisher, but AJ takes the tag. AJ goes for his finisher, but Lashley takes over the tag. Big E avoids AJ, Lashley launches into Spear, but Big E pushes him back on AJ! Big E continues with his Big Ending on Lashley for the count of three.

Winners: New Day

– Behind the scenes, Becky Lynch is getting ready for her game.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship – Tag Team Match

Street Profits (Ride Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) (vs)

At the end of the fight, Dawkins lifts Jey onto his shoulders, but Jey pushes him away and Ford falls out of the corner. Jey takes the opportunity to hit Dawkins, Jimmy continues with a Splash to cover him, but he resists two. Dawkins pushes back the Usos who wanted to charge them down the ring. Ford launches at the Usos at the bottom of the ring and brings Jey back to the ring to give him a Frog Splash and cover him, but Jimmy blocks the count at the last second. Jimmy takes the tag and they do a Double Superkick on Dawkins. Jimmy does a Superkick at Ford, Jey takes the tag for a Double Superkick. Jimmy takes the tag back and they do a Double Splash for the count of three on Ford.

Winners: The Usos

– Behind the scenes, Bobby Lashley says Big E is a coward. The way he cashed his briefcase and got his other wins proves it. Big E is a sissy. He invites him to face him in a singles title match tomorrow on RAW.

– We present a video on Crown Jewel which will take place on October 21st.

– We present a video on the story between Bliss and Charlotte.





RAW Women’s Championship – Singles Match

Alexa Bliss vs Charlotte Flair (c)

At the end of the fight, Charlotte takes the doll to distract Bliss and gives her a Big Boot. Charlotte pushed Bliss back shoulder first against the post and made her a Natural Selection for the count of three.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the fight, Charlotte celebrates the victory and pushes Bliss back out of the ring. Charlote takes the Lilly doll and tears it to pieces. Bliss is furious and begins to pummel her. Charlotte pushes it away and throws it at the commentary table. Charlotte leaves behind the scenes. Alexa Bliss gets up and goes to see her dismembered doll. Bliss cries, the remains of her doll in her arms.

– Behind the scenes, Paul Heyman discusses the WWE Draft on the phone. Heyman said he was happy to agree with his interlocutor. Kayla Braxton arrives and asks him who he’s talking to. Heyman asks if he needs his permission to speak on the phone. Is she jealous? She probably thinks it’s Brock Lesnar. And then ? He represents Roman Reigns, one week before the Draft he must cover all possibilities. The Usos arrive and celebrate their victory. Heyman follows his team.

United States Championship – Triple Threat Match

Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus vs Damian Priest (c)

At the end of the fight, Priest wants to do his Reckoning, but Jeff knocks him down with his Twist of Fate. Jeff goes up to the corner, but Sheamus pushes him down. Sheamus gets on the corner and Knee Drop on Priest to cover him, but he resists two. Sheamus prepares for his finisher, but Priest avoids the Brogue Kick. Priest charges him, but Sheamus blocks him with his feet. Sheamus gets on the corner, but Priest shoots him with a ChokeSlam to cover him, but Jeff does a Swanton Bomb on both! Priest and Jeff follow one after the other. Sheamus surprises Priest with a knee kick, Jeff pushes Sheamus out of the ring and covers Priest, but he resists. Sheamus continues with his Brogue Kick on Jeff and Priest rolls up Sheamus for the count of three.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the fight, Jeff and Priest congratulate each other on the performance.

– Behind the scenes, Big E says he’s ready to fight. He doesn’t need to hide behind Woods or Kingston. Lashley should be ashamed to say he’s not ready. Tomorrow at RAW Lashley had better be really well prepared.

– We present a video on the rivalry between Becky and Bianca.

SmackDown Women’s Championship – Singles Match

Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch (c)

At the end of the fight, the two wrestlers make quick accounts, Becky wants to apply her Dis Arm Her to her, but Belair takes her for his finisher. Sasha banks comes in and hits Belair!

Winner: No Contest

– After the fight, Sasha Banks continues her attack. Banks hits on Belair and gives him a Running Kick. Becky and Sasha exchange a few words but Banks hits her! Belair wants to intervene, but Banks gives him a Back Stabber. Banks goes on with a second Bank Stabber on Lynch.

– We present a video on the history between Reigns and Balor.

Universal Championship – Extreme Rules Match

Finn ” Demon King ” Balor vs Roman Reigns (c) accompanied by Paul Heyman

At the end of the fight, Reigns launches into Spear, but the Demon blocks him with his knee. Demon chains up with a Slingblade and charges at him, but Reigns blocks him with a Spear and covers him, but Demon resists with a blow below the belt. Demon takes Reigns out with a Drop Kick and launches into a suicide jump. Demon brings him back to the ring for a Finishing Blow and covers him, but the Usos shoot Demon down the ring! The Usos throw Demon against the barricade and do a Double Superkick on him. The Usos prepare a table, but Demon pushes them away. Balor does a Powerbomb to Jey on the commentary table and Reigns takes the opportunity to spear Balor through the barricade.

The lights turn red and the demon comes to life. Balor chases Reigns with the chair and stompes him across the table. Balor brings Reigns back to the ring and goes up to the corner for his finisher, but the third string gives way completely! Balor falls into the ring. Reigns continues with his Spear for the count of three.

Winner: Roman Reigns

– The show ends with a celebration of Reigns, Heyman and the Usos.

