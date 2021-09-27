Xbox Series X | S: Edge’s Latest Update Will Thrill Emulation Lovers

Lately, Microsoft’s latest console hosted a new system update. At the same time, the web browser embedded by the console also offered a dedicated update. However, if the whole could have seemed innocuous, the YouTuber MVG noticed a small detail that should be a game-changer in terms of emulation.

It may seem surprising but it is possible to use emulators, based on Javascript, through a web browser. to relaunch a plethora of games released on consoles such as the PlayStation, NES and Super Nes, Mega Drive, Nintendo 64 and many more. For example, the Edge browser included in the Microsoft console, and based on Chromium, allows it but under certain conditions.

To do this, Xbox users were invited to use external FTP software to access these famous JavaScript emulators or, for a fee, to activate Developer mode from the console. But the latter is a thing of the past, thanks to Edge’s recent update on Xbox Series X | S consoles that rolled out last week.

Indeed, this improves, by the way, the performance of emulators based on Javascript which makes it possible to emulate more easily, and under better conditions, certain consoles just like the PlayStation or the Nintendo 64. However, it’s not that simple for one small reason: the browser continues to block access to files.





Thereby, this drawback can only be circumvented on condition of using illegal meansthat is, you cannot load your own games through the browser and therefore must use sites that already host the games in question.

In the past, the YouTuber MVG (Modern Vintage Gamer) had already demonstrated the capabilities of the browser on games like Shadows of the Colossus, Metal Gear Solid 2 or Silent Hill 2. But here we can see the impressive rendering of F-Zero and Tekken 3. Note that in addition to that, with the recent support for the mouse and keyboard, some online games also function more than correctly on the browser of the Microsoft console.