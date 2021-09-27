More

    XXL chest and plunging neckline, low-cut tight dress … Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Léon, is talked about during a parade!

    Entertainment


    If she does not follow in the footsteps of her famous mother, Madonna’s daughter obviously has nothing to envy of her. Face of Marc Jacobs, Swarovski or Moschino, at 24, the young woman is already on all fronts. Lately, the latter also posed for the brand of Rihanna Savage X Fenty. In short, it does not stop anymore!

    This Friday, September 24, Lourdes Léon struck even harder. Professional photo shoots, fashion shows are still far from being her specialty. But whatever, she feels capable and has decided to take up the challenge. It is for the famous brand Versace that the pretty brunette took the plunge. During Milan Fashion Week, she finally succeeded with glory in her stint on the catwalk.


    Dressed in a long metallic gray dress, Lourdes Léon captivated the public. And for good reason, it was not a simple dress. Tight, sparkling, open crossed at the belly, the Versace creation also offered an imposing plunging neckline. Enough to highlight the room. To accompany the dress, black sandals, quite simple, and a make-up spotted several kilometers in flashy green.

    A great success, and above all a great revenge for the one who for several years has had to face many detractors concerning her personal choices. Indeed, very committed, Lourdes Léon displays and affirms its hairiness, especially under the arms, without complex. Photos, videos, red carpet, despite violent criticism, the young feminist continues her fight. And we say bravo!

    To see also:

    Writing


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlePhones, computers, PS4 … millions of devices deprived of the Internet as of Thursday
    Next articlePrime Minister targeted by drug trafficking gangs

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC