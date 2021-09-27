XXL chest and plunging neckline, low-cut tight dress … Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Léon, is talked about during a parade!

If she does not follow in the footsteps of her famous mother, Madonna’s daughter obviously has nothing to envy of her. Face of Marc Jacobs, Swarovski or Moschino, at 24, the young woman is already on all fronts. Lately, the latter also posed for the brand of Rihanna Savage X Fenty. In short, it does not stop anymore!

This Friday, September 24, Lourdes Léon struck even harder. Professional photo shoots, fashion shows are still far from being her specialty. But whatever, she feels capable and has decided to take up the challenge. It is for the famous brand Versace that the pretty brunette took the plunge. During Milan Fashion Week, she finally succeeded with glory in her stint on the catwalk.





Dressed in a long metallic gray dress, Lourdes Léon captivated the public. And for good reason, it was not a simple dress. Tight, sparkling, open crossed at the belly, the Versace creation also offered an imposing plunging neckline. Enough to highlight the room. To accompany the dress, black sandals, quite simple, and a make-up spotted several kilometers in flashy green.

A great success, and above all a great revenge for the one who for several years has had to face many detractors concerning her personal choices. Indeed, very committed, Lourdes Léon displays and affirms its hairiness, especially under the arms, without complex. Photos, videos, red carpet, despite violent criticism, the young feminist continues her fight. And we say bravo!

