Yoann Launay, Ana Ka, Paul Ventimila, Antoine Galey, Léo Ristorto … The talents of The Voice All-Stars have changed a lot! (PICTURES)

We offer you a before and after talents of The Voice and The Voice Kids, who have made their comeback in The Voice Al-Stars.
During the three evenings of the blind auditions of The Voice All-Stars, 50 talents who have (already) shone in The Voice and The Voice Kids came back to try their luck again in front of four historic coaches from the Florent Pagny program, Mika, Jenifer, Zazie and the essential coach of The Voice Kids, Patrick Fiori. “These are artists who have marked The Voice, who sometimes made it to the final but did not win, told us Matthieu Grelier to explain the selection of talents for this anniversary season. There will be no winner of the first 9 seasons of course. Nikos Aliagas nicknamed this season “the Champions League of The Voice“. I think the public will be happy to find them again because they marked their edition. I can tell you that it is very big The Voice. The vocal level is excellent since they are artists who have been far in the competition and who, since their participation in The Voice, have progressed and are even better“. And between their first visit and their return to The Voice All-Stars, some talents have grown and others have changed a lot, as you can see in our slideshow.
Yoann Launay and Ana Ka lost a lot of weight
Among the talents that are transformed, we can cite Yoann Launay, a talent of season 4 of Zazie in 2015. “Today, we take the same person and we withdraw 75 kilos. I think people will recognize me anyway, I kept the sideburns. The ultimate reward would be for Zazie to say to herself: “ah, it’s Yohann!”, explained Yoann Launay before his blind hearing which will see a single coach turn around: Zazie. There is also Ana Ka, talent of season 5 of Florent Pagny. “Before, I was a little different, even very different. I had bangs, I wore ‘plus size’ but lost a lot of weight. I lost 53 kilos. It’s the weight of a girlfriend that I would have lost and that I had on my back for years “, Told Ana Ka who had obesity surgery. I grew up personally by becoming a mother and artistically, I have been lucky to be on stage for five years. I have been transformed physically and mentally “. As for Dominique Magloire, she went from 120 to 85kg as she had explained in an episode of Shopping queens.
Léo Ristorto assumes himself as he really is
We can finally add the talents of The Voice Kids. Six years after his participation in season 2, this 19-year-old Leo Ristorto appeared unrecognizable. “It’s a new Leo that you will meet, he wrote in a press release. The one who is finally in balance within his being, his soul, his body, his energies.“