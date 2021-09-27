you have already seen Rachida, the contender of Vincent the winegrower, in another program of M6

Last speed-dating session tonight in Love is in the meadow. And among the contenders of Vincent the winemaker is a face already seen on M6 …
Continuation and end of speed-dating in Love is in the meadow. This time it’s at Paulette and Vincent the winemaker to meet those who wrote to them. If the Swiss breeder has lived a moment out of time with one of her suitors, the 51-year-old guy is waiting “love at first sight, fall in love and meet (the) woman of his life“. Perhaps he will find her among the four women who have made the trip to Paris to speak face to face with him. Among them, Rachida, a sparkling 57-year-old Stéphanoise. A face that loyal M6 viewers have already seen on the channel … just last week.
When Rachida was already looking for a lover …
This dynamic senior model was indeed in the casting of Shopping queens last week for a special edition “return of the winners“. The candidate had taken advantage of her stint on the Cristina Cordula to make a funny little ad. “I’m looking for a man, over 50, style Depardieu, Lanvin Where Cantona“, she had launched to the cameras of M6. A request which had greatly amused her competitors who were ready to play matchmaker.”I can introduce you to Belgians, my darling. Tata Rachida, you give me your 06, I run it in Belgium“, assured one of them, while another absolutely wanted him to meet one of his colleagues.
Suitors who try their luck again
This is not the first time that we see a face already seen on M6. It even happens that the contenders of a farmer in one season rewrite another candidate in another edition. Thereby, Helen she wrote to Herve this year, after trying his luck with Charles-Henri two years ago. Last year, we also found Lisa at the speed-dating of David, the truffle farmer from Occitanie, who had shared a bit of adventure with Francois le Bourguignon the previous year. Unfortunately, none of them were selected for farm life as a result of this second trial. What about Rachida? …