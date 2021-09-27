“You have the best squad in Ligue 2, but there is still competition”

Before Caen’s reception at the Stadium this Monday evening (8:45 p.m., beIN Sports 1), the writing of the site LesViolets.Com asked Maxime, from the Caen supporters media Malherbe Inside.

Your 3 victories during the first 4 days propelled Caen as a credible candidate for the climb… then the team did not win a match. What can you aim for this season?

“It is true that we had a very good start to the season, especially a rather impressive first match against Rodez, with a 4-0 victory and a hat-trick from Alexandre Mendy, who almost equaled the number in half time. goals he set last season. There was something to ignite, but Caen and the Caen fans had a very difficult season last year, with a rescue at the last second of the last day. So Stéphane Moulin and the supporters are far from being inflamed. Great good for them since, in recent games, it is more complicated. We were victims of a rather incredible cascade of injuries. I have rarely seen this. We also had facts of the game, of refereeing. All this means that a team like Caen finds itself in the place where it is today.

We can obviously aim better than last season. I want to believe in Stéphane Moulin and his project, but rather in the long term. When we have recovered from our last injuries, that we will have a little more luck too, I think that the machine will start to turn and that we can hope for a top 8.“

Stéphane Moulin is known as much for his sporting success in Angers as for his somewhat taciturn game and communication. Has the transplant taken in Caen?

“His paw is already felt in the game. Patrice Garande said it before our match against Dijon last week. Without being Barça de Guardiola, the team is rather pleasant to watch, there are intentions, some good combinations. It’s much better than last season and yet, it does not follow in terms of results. We are 3 points behind compared to last season at the same time. It’s the opposite of last year, where we could rely on our success and our luck. But I prefer what we’re doing today and I think that can pay off over the length of the season.“





A shareholder and a president who arrived a year ago, a new coach, a fairly lively summer transfer window: what is your view on the restructuring of the club in recent months?

“We have the impression that the club is finally in good hands, and it had been a while since we had felt it in Caen, both financially and administratively with OakTree and Pierre-Antoine Capton, at at the level of the presidency with Olivier Pickeu who is a fine connoisseur of the environment, or at the level of the staff, with Stéphane Moulin who has proven himself in Angers. Now, a climb can be prepared, it cannot be decreed. There is a medium-term project that is being put in place. Stéphane Moulin has signed for three years and the objective is to climb in these three years. I am rather confident. We have made and are going to make sales to generate income. We have a quality training center, young nuggets are still arriving, so I think we can be optimistic about the future of Stade Malherbe.“

This is already Caen’s third season in L2. Is the audience always responding?

“We are regularly the best crowd in Ligue 2, each time with more than 8,000 people in Ornano. We are even ahead of a Ligue 1 club every day, while there is no subscription campaign for the moment this season (due to the uncertainty linked to the Covid, editor’s note). And it is an audience which encourages its players, which is exemplary. We saw it on Tuesday, where there was no overflow despite the refereeing errors, while we are seeing a lot of invasion this season. We are not about to see that in Caen.“

How do you see TFC this season?

“It’s a great team. What makes me tick a little is that it often ends less well than it begins with Philippe Montanier. We will see over time. For me, you have the best squad, so you should finish first. But there is still competition from Ajaccio, Sochaux or Auxerre even if I see them below Toulouse.“

A prediction for this Monday’s game? And for the final ranking of the two clubs?

“It would kick me if we were the first team to beat you, it’s a great challenge. The big question mark will be the reaction of the players after the events of Tuesday and these big refereeing errors. Will Stéphane Moulin be able to capitalize on this? I will say 2-1 for Caen.

As for the standings, I see you finishing in the top three, it’s even undeniable, but I don’t know where. For Malherbe, it will be difficult to get a top 5 with the delay we have taken. 6th or 7th, it would already be a good season given the conditions, and a good basis for next season.“