Young traveler’s funeral near New York

The relatives and family of the young American traveler Gabby Petito, whose disappearance and brutal death aroused great emotion in the United States, gathered this Sunday near New York to celebrate her funeral, broadcast live on the internet seen l interest in the country.

The search for the ex-boyfriend of the young 22-year-old woman continued in parallel, Brian Laundrie having fled without explaining himself on the last days of the New Yorker. The couple traveled through the awe-inspiring national parks of the American West in a converted van, chronicling their journey on Instagram and YouTube, through photos and videos.

The remains not yet released

He had returned alone from this “road trip”, ten days before the family of the young woman reported her disappearance. Gabby Petito’s body was found on September 19 in a Wyoming forest, before police said she was the victim of a homicide. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday by the US federal police against Brian Laundrie, 23, indicted for fraudulent use of a debit card and who remains untraceable for the time being.





An empty funeral urn was used for Gabby Petito’s funeral, according to Fox35, FBI investigators have not yet released the remains to his family. Gabby Petito’s father, who opened the ceremony Sunday at Holbrook on Long Island near New York City, urged audiences and Americans not to feel sad about his daughter’s death, but rather to be motivated by his short life, but full of adventures.

“When you walk out of here today, be inspired by what she has given us – for the whole world knows this woman’s name now,” said Joe Petito, “I couldn’t be prouder as a that father ”, he added in front of bouquets of flowers and large photos of the young woman. The funeral home in charge of the ceremony has strengthened the security system with more police presence and private agents to respect the privacy of relatives of the deceased, says NBC for its part.