Zazie attacks the other jurors, and violently destroys Jenifer!

The Voice All Stars has barely started, that the jurors are already bickering! Zazie stood out during the last Prime Time by putting his friends in their place quite abruptly! The Objeko team invites you to come back in detail to the subject of discord, and to this somewhat tense exchange between the singer of “Un point c’est toi” and Jenifer.

The Voice All Stars: The Extraordinary Show

This new season of The Voice is absolutely extraordinary, and it’s nothing to say! In this television season, TF1 saw the big picture. Rather than offering us another classic season of The Voice (and we would have been happy already!), Channel 1 brings back everyone from the old seasons!

The Voice has captivated French viewers for 10 years. We were able to discover great names such as Kendji Girac, Slimane, or Louane. A host of jurors from French song brought value to tele-hook.

The concept is catchy, and seduced France from its inception. Here, we only judge the voice! Auditions are blind, which sometimes creates nice surprises!

For The Voice All Stars, we thus find candidates who have marked the spirits such as Anne Sila, Flo Malley, Olympe, Ecco, or Will Barber. On the jury side, we are also well served, with 5 jurors for the price of 4: Zazie, Florent Pagny, Jenifer, Mika, and Patrick Fiori. A great world for a great show! Of course, as usual, the web scans every second of the show to find fault. And for once, it’s hard to blame them because of two disturbing details!

Rumors of cheating piling up

The candor of Jenifer would she sell the fuse of The Voice? The singer, revealed by Star Académy, has been the subject of two comments from Internet users which seem to show that the show is not as honest as it would seem …

First, the juror of The Voice raised more than an eyebrow by recognizing all the candidates just by their voice. The other jurors did not succeed. Suddenly, the internet (to be more precise, Twitter) suggested that the young woman could have a hidden earpiece, giving her indications. This rumor was however dismissed, with most Internet users acknowledging that Jenifer is simply a woman with a fine ear.





However, this same juror of The Voice was able to know that a candidate (Will Barber) was wearing a hat, even before turning around! The Twittosphere jumped, finally holding infallible proof! Unfortunately for the “haters”, it seems that the jurors can see in reflection the silhouette of the candidates. As regards truly “blind” auditions, we will therefore come back…. From there to say that the emission is rigged, surely not! The jurors have speakers and microphones in their seats in order to communicate with each other, and precisely to avoid being accused of cheating. However, this device greatly infuriates Zazie.

Zazie attacks the other jurors of The Voice!

It’s the discord on the set of The Voice, and Zazie is not happy! The famous 57-year-old singer did not hesitate to pick up her friends in the middle of the show, because they made too much noise during the songs! She even asked the technicians to mute her colleagues, who seemed astonished. “Since there is no audience, I can hear you very well when there is no music. And when there is, I can hear you very, very well tooi ”she explained with a laugh. Mika then exclaimed: “ I’m screaming because I think you can’t hear me!”.

The misunderstanding was thus resolved amicably. But the juror of The Voice had not said her last word! While a candidate sings a piece by the late singer Maurane, Jenifer exclaims that she sang this song when she was little. Zazie struck him down with a long “hush”. Mika joined him pointing the finger at the singer, who was then silent. Is the atmosphere on the set of The Voice too “good-natured” for a true appreciation of the candidates’ songs? In any case, one thing is certain, Zazie is watching!



