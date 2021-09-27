Zelda Ocarina of Time: 23 years after release, the game ended in an unprecedented way!

Almost 23 years after The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was released on Nintendo 64, a die-hard Nintendo game fan took on the challenge of finishing the adventure without once using his sword. We explain how to achieve this feat.

A new and twisted challenge … But not impossible to meet!

23 years after its release, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is one of the most famous titles in the Zelda franchise and quite simply one of the games Nintendo the most popular in the history of the Japanese company. Since 1998, when the game was originally released, the players tried always crazier bets than the others. One of those challenges was brilliantly tackled a few days ago by YouTuber Sam Bliss. He posted a video called “I finished Zelda without using a sword”, where he explains for 13 minutes his approach.

Sam Bliss explains that he mainly used Mojo sticks available in the various shops and various bugs to allow him to overcome the first dungeon without using his sword. By the way, he also picked up Zelda’s letter and lullaby, giving him access to the second and third dungeons in the game. And while some bosses’ attack patterns made them hard to beat, it is possible to do so only with bat.

To be able to rest as much as possible on his poles, the YouTuber used what is commonly referred to as the ISG or Infinite Sword Glitch, allowing him to keep his poles longer. Corn this trick is useless once in control of Adult Link, since you can simply no longer use sticks. To remedy this problem, Sam Bliss had to use a new glitch to be able to equip them.





A little after, it is possible to get the Mace of the Titans and use the bottle to reflect attacks instead of using the sword while regularly saving and resetting to get through Ocarina dungeons and collect medallions. However, Sam Bliss quickly realized that only Din Fire is able to beat Dark Link for example. And on several occasions, it is necessary to redouble ingenuity to defeat the bosses of the game. But he succeeded well in going to the end of his challenge under the initial conditions indicated. Fans of the Zelda franchise have not finished surprising us!

