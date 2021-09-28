12,800 hp on a single photo!

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ was created from the first Chiron prototype to exceed 300 mph, in 2019. A special version of the hypercar, with a copiously lengthened bodywork and specific fittings favoring very high speeds, indeed managed to reach 304.773 mph (490.484 km / h) two years ago. Bugatti then decided to create a limited series of 30 of this car with specifications suitable for driving on the road. Thus was born the Chiron Super Sport 300+, designed for straight-line acceleration, with a top speed advertised at 440 km / h for customer specimens.

The W16 8.0 in madness

Start the slideshow

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ | Photos of the first customer copies +10

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+Photo Credit – Bugatti

To break all records and accelerate dramatically, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ relies on the famous W16 8.0 four-turbocharged engine developed in-house by the manufacturer from Molsheim. From 1001 hp on the Veyron (the first car to have adopted the W16), the block has increased to 1600 hp on this version of the Chiron, against 1500 hp for the “standard” Chiron. Despite appearances, for neophytes, the Super Sport 300+ version is also very different from the latter visually and technically speaking. This is because the rear part of the hypercar has been lengthened by 25 cm, which allows the air flow to be directed over the body for longer, improving the aerodynamic stall by over 40%. The air curtains at the ends of the bumper at the front of the hyper-sports car disperse the excess air pressure on each side, while the scoops of the wheel arches help release the excess air. pressure present in these at high speed. In short, the completely redesigned bodywork gives the car more stability above 420 km / h, a speed that a standard production Chiron does not exceed. You should know that each customer of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ has spent no less than 3.5 million euros to afford this fabulous car.





As the first eight units leave our Molsheim Atelier, say hello to the fastest BUGATTI hyper sports car ever made: the CHIRON Super Sport 300+. #BUGATTI #BUGATTIChiron # ChironSuperSport300 pic.twitter.com/EXc9sSUCvK – Bugatti (@Bugatti) September 26, 2021