12M €, Longoria goaded on a great blow in L1!

Jorge Sampaoli wants other reinforcements at OM for the next winter transfer window. One of the revelations of the season in Ligue 1 has just been advised at Olympique de Marseille.

Longoria ready to invest in a midfielder?

Despite the reinforcements of Gerson, Mattéo Guendouzi and Amine Harit, Olympique de Marseille could still welcome another midfielder during the winter transfer window. Indeed, if the priority of the moment is the recruitment of an additional striker capable of supporting Arkadiusz Milik, OM could also launch an offensive for a midfielder in January. Especially since Gerson does not yet seem to give full satisfaction to Marseille leaders. Pablo Longoria could thus find happiness in another Ligue 1 team. In any case, Daniel Riolo is entirely convinced of it.

Mercato OM: Seko Fofana advised in Marseille





If there is one player who broke the screen on Sunday night at the Vélodrome during the meeting between Olympique de Marseille and RC Lens, it is Seko Fofana. The statistics prove it. In addition to having provided two key passes to his teammates, the Sang et Or midfielder has a record of 91.1% of successful passes in this match and has managed 5 of his 6 dribbles. Present in the post-match conference, Franck Haise refused to expand on the individual performance of the Ivorian international, but the RCL coach admitted that, like his entire team, the 26-year-old has achieved “an exceptional match. “

A performance that made Daniel Riolo say that Seko Fofana is the perfect midfielder you need in Marseille. “A guy in the middle like Seko Fofana, Marseille doesn’t have it. He is really strong this player. I thought about it while looking at him and I said to myself that a guy like that in the OM game and what Sampaoli asks, would bring him a lot to the OM game ”explained the consultant on RMC Sport. Longoria and Sampaoli are therefore warned.