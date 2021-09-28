A night brawl in Lausanne left one dead

During the night of Saturday to Sunday in the district of Flon in Lausanne, a fight made a victim, indicates this Monday September 27 the Lausanne police force. The authority announces by way of press release that this Sunday, around four o’clock in the morning, “a group of people hailed a Police-Rescue patrol, in the Flon sector, to indicate that they had just had an altercation between them and other individuals. “

An ongoing investigation

Two people were injured during this fight. One in the thigh, the other in the thorax. “On the spot, the Police-Rescue officers and the ambulance attendants noticed that two individuals were injured and were bleeding profusely”, writes the Lausanne police.





The police officers provided them with first aid before being joined by two ambulances and the SMUR (mobile emergency and resuscitation service). “The injured, both domiciled in the canton of Neuchâtel, were taken care of and taken to a hospital environment,” she explains.

Read also: In Lausanne, a special police unit will take care of victims of violence

A 20-year-old from the Democratic Republic of the Congo has died of his injuries. Another, 21, from Portugal, was seriously injured. The latter “is out of danger”, specifies to the ATS agency Michel Gandillon, the replacement head of the communication service of the municipal police of Lausanne.

An investigation is currently being carried out by the municipal judicial police of Lausanne, under the supervision of a prosecutor from the Public Ministry of the Canton of Vaud.