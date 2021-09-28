after the death of Grégory, many trials





If France was particularly marked by the Grégory affair, for the parents of the child, Christine and Jean-Marie Villemin, the murder of their child was only the first of the many hardships they had to go through.

[Mis à jour le 27 septembre 2021 à 22h37] Forty years after the murder of their son Grégory, Jean-Marie and Christine Villemin still hope to one day know the truth about the tragedy of their lives. TF1 broadcasts Monday, September 27 new episodes of the series “A French affair”, which looks back on the judicial soap opera of little Grégory. In one of them, it is in particular question of the indictment of Christine Villemin, a time suspected of being the murderer of her own child. A new stage that the couple had to face, more united than ever. But other events then followed. The Internet user takes stock.

Assassination of Bernard Laroche, indictment … Many hardships before a “normal” life

After the murder of Grégory, in 1984, it was in 1985 that the life of the Villemin spouses took a new dramatic turn when Jean-Marie Villemin, convinced that his cousin Bernard Laroche was guilty of the murder of his son despite the testimony of Murielle Bolle who exonerates him, assassinates him at close range. He will be sentenced to five years in prison, including one suspended, on December 16, 1993. Meanwhile, his wife, Christine Villemin, is also indicted on July 5, 1985. Graphologists believe that she is the “crow” author of the anonymous letter claiming the murder of her child. She will spend 10 days in prison, go on a hunger strike before being released. She will benefit from a dismissal for “total absence of charges” on February 3, 1993. “Her extraordinary gentleness, her sensitivity and her intelligence helped her to endure everything,” her lawyer had assured in 2008. “But , it is the love which she carries to Jean-Marie Villemin, her husband, which made it hold in spite of the disappearance of Grégory “, also assured his lawyer.

Despite all the events, the Villemain couple tried to resume a “normal” life. They notably enlarged their family with first of all their second son, Julien born in 1985, shortly after the death of Grégory. Then came Émelyne in 1990 and Simon in 1998. A period they have recounted in books “Let me tell you “in 1986 and “The sixteenth of October “in 1994. The couple now live in Essonne, as their lawyer, Maître Chastand-Morrand, indicated in 2017. “They live in a pretty house nestled along a forest road, with a view of the fields.” We learned in 2014 in the columns of Marie-Claire that Christine and Jean-Marie Villemin had resumed an activity. Christine Villemin worked part-time in a publishing house and took care of subscriptions while Jean-Marie Villemin had converted to real estate while waiting to be retired.





How the parents of little Grégory reacted to the TF1 series

During the production of this mini-series, were the parents of little Grégory approached by the directors? “There was no action on the part of TF1, the production, or anyone, either vis-à-vis Christine and Jean-Marie Villemin directly, or our team of lawyers. ‘did not participate, we did not see the series, we are faced with a fait accompli. Now, we have not seen the fiction, so we are waiting to see “, replied one of the couple’s lawyers, Me Marie- Christine Chastant-Morand, interviewed by Télé-Loisirs.

“If you ask one person, you have to ask everyone and that might hinder the freedom of creation and the freedom of point of view,” replied the producer Aimée Buidine. And to add: “There is a freedom of creation, insofar as one does not place oneself in judge and that one does not defame anybody.”

Drama and relentless public curiosity

The Villemin couple have, however, always wanted to preserve their privacy and have avoided, for more than three decades, exposure in the media, despite the many twists and turns of the case. The drama of their life has nevertheless become one of the most commented on various facts: documentaries, books, stories, specials … The murder of little Grégory entered the collective unconscious as an event as tragic as it was public. In 2020 already, Netflix had devoted a documentary on this family affair. The Villemin had already refused to respond to the producers’ requests, but some of the lawyers had agreed to testify.

But this time, the lack of solicitation does not pass. In the columns of the Parisian, the Villemin couple, through the voice of their lawyer Marie-Christine Chastant Morand, expressed their “amazement” at not having been solicited, while the dissemination of such a fiction may constitute a trying moment. “I understand very well that Christine and Jean-Marie Villemin do not want to see this series, which they fear to return to this traumatic episode of their life. But this is not a burden. I wanted to return the genesis of a derailment, which deprived people of justice facing the greatest drama in the world: losing a child “, is justified the screenwriter and producer Jérémie Guez, at the Parisian.

With Franceinfo, Aimée Buidine gives additional explanations: “Beyond the news item, it is a fact of society. It speaks of the media surge, of the errors of justice. There are humans behind this tragedy and that. is what we wanted to show, we are not taking a legal stand. […] If we met certain protagonists, we would have had to meet them all. We made this choice not to meet anyone and to take some distance. We are dealing with this matter without prejudice. “