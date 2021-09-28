“After the submarine crisis, France can resurface in the Indo-Pacific region”

Emmanuel Macron welcomes Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the steps of the Elysee Palace on June 15, 2021. PASCAL ROSSIGNOL / REUTERS

Tribune. The crisis opened by the cancellation of the contract providing for the sale of twelve French submarines to Australia brutally underlined the instability of the concept-suitcase formed by the Indo-Pacific.

This notion, installed during the 2010s in the strategic vocabulary of almost all the States of the region, aggregates a range of representations underlying individual interests likely to come into tension. The conceptions of the Indo-Pacific are distinguished by varying degrees of opposition to Beijing, inclusiveness towards the various regional actors, or the desire to institutionalize exchanges or to extend them to others. areas as military cooperation.





By breaking its engagement with Paris, the government of Scott Morrison [le premier ministre australien, conservateur] has shown that the middle powers, coveted by their partners, can be determined between the various proposals concerning the Indo-Pacific. This decision scuttled the confidence of the main European power present in the area, in favor of a closer trilateral alliance with the United States and the United Kingdom, carrying reinsurance guarantees deemed more solid in the face of China’s increased assertiveness in the region.

Concern for strategic autonomy

It reinforces Australia’s dependence on the Americans, the only ones capable of providing the highly enriched fuel necessary to propel the submarines promised for 2040, and to ensure their maintenance. And it thus contrasts with the aspiration to strategic autonomy, privileged by the former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull [2015-2018] and promised by the French contract. However, if Canberra has taken the gamble of considering cooperation in the Indo-Pacific as a zero-sum game, its position is not shared by everyone in the region.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also The Indo-Pacific, an XXL alliance to counter China

Contrary to what the Australian choice might suggest, the Indo-Pacific is not limited to resuscitating a form of campism, China against the United States, to the detriment of the less powerful. In a region that saw the birth of the principle of non-alignment, the concern for strategic autonomy remains preponderant among the main member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), which control several straits forming the pivot of the Indo-Pacific. Indonesia and Malaysia, in particular, have coldly welcomed this alliance at their doors between members of an Anglosphere deemed exogenous despite Australia’s efforts to assert itself as an “Asian power”.

You have 60.23% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.