after years of progress, life expectancy in free fall

According to a study published on Monday by the University of Oxford, the pandemic is at the origin of the biggest drop in life expectancy in Western Europe and the United States since World War II.

Never before has the world experienced such a decrease in life expectancy during the 21st century, warns a study on the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, published Monday in theInternational Journal of Epidemiology. The vast majority of the 29 states analyzed – 27 European countries, the United States and Chile – experienced reductions in life expectancy in 2020, ending years of progress in terms of mortality.

Unprecedented fall

With the exception of Denmark and Norway, life expectancy at birth thus decreased between 2019 and 2020 in all the countries observed. With a loss of more than 2.2 years among men in one year, the United States was the most affected, followed by Eastern European countries like Lithuania, Bulgaria and Poland (around -1 , 5 years). France, for its part, lost more than half a year (-0.6 for women and -0.67 for men).

In total, the results of the study show that women in eight countries and men in eleven countries suffered losses of more than one year. “To contextualize, it took on average 5.6 years for these countries to obtain a one-year increase in life expectancy recently: progress wiped out during the year 2020 by the Covid-19”, regretted the scientist José Manuel Aburto. An unprecedented fall for many Western European countries (France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, Portugal, etc.) since World War II, and since the fall of the USSR for those of Eastern Europe .

The Covid-19, “devastating shock”

Not surprisingly, the Covid-19 is the main responsible for this change. The pandemic has led to a decrease in life expectancy due to the high mortality among those over 60 years old. No less than 1.8 million people lost their lives due to the virus in 2020. However, according to the researchers, the two groups which have made it possible to improve the rate of life expectancy in recent years, namely men and the oldest are also those who were the first victims of the virus. “The fact that our results highlight such a significant impact directly attributable to Covid-19 shows how devastating it has been for many countries”said Dr. Ridhi Kashyap, co-lead author of the study.

Although restrictive measures (confinement, curfew, etc.) have made it possible to reduce the number of accidents, the pandemic has also had an impact on mortality due to other pathologies. The postponement of treatment or the lack of care for cancer or cardiovascular disease has led to an increase in deaths.

Over the past decades, life expectancy at birth has increased almost continuously in most countries, in particular thanks to the gains made among those over 65. But while some Eastern European and Balkan states have made significant progress, other countries such as the United States, England, Wales and Scotland have experienced a slowdown in the pace of progress over the past decade.

