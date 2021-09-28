Alexandra (Koh-Lanta, La Légende) rants against her image of “perched” adventurer

Candidate of the season The legend of Koh Lanta, Alexandra gave a big rant against her persistent image of adventurer “weak“or a little west.
By standing up to Teheiura, Sam, Laurent or even Claude during the legendary Sloth test last week in Koh-Lanta, The Legend, Alexandra has proven that she did not come to make up the extras. Despite the colossal victory of Claude Dartois, the adventurer shone and impressed. What to silence some criticism against him, among the rest of the candidates? “On the camp, I felt that Coumba spoke badly of me. It made me uncomfortable. She had a tendency to look down on me, to say that I was a zombie. She considers me weak and stupid“she confided to our colleagues from West France. An attack to which the main aim responded sharply.
“Fed up with being taken for the outsider again!”
This image of a candidate “weak“or in the west touches Alexandra in any case, as she explains in the columns of Telestar this Monday : “This trial of the Sloth was the opportunity for me to show that I was in place, at the level of others and not a weak element as some may think. I am very proud. I even still have scars on my arms.“Annoyed, she continues:”I’m fed up with being taken for the outsider again, a perched girl even a little stupid. Even having won the 4 Lands, I don’t have an image as legitimate as the others, I find that crazy. I have to pull out the oars a little more to prove that I’m here. That’s what gave me the niac to last three hours and twenty-seven minutes, I believe.“
“I’m not a big mouth”
As for the 100% feminine strategy that some adventurers wanted to put in place, we felt that Alexandra was rather reluctant to this idea. Which could at times put her aside. Coumba would have even threatened her (which the candidate denies, editor’s note). “I was not very comfortable with girls, it must have played. But this alliance of girls, I found it double-edged“she confides. Grateful not to be a”big mouth“, Alexandra also recognizes that it is not easy for her to make herself heard despite her status as winner of the 4 Lands, who has him “gave more confidence” in her.