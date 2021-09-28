all the rewards of the evening

Zapping Fifteen World TOP 14: The 2021/2022 calendar of the first 5 days

– Best player of the TOP 14:

No surprise! Antoine Dupont wins the title of best player in Top 14. Author of the Brennus / European Cup double, the Toulouse player is rewarded for his enormous season.

🏅 BEST TOP 14 PLAYER🏅 Strokes of genius, vista, defensive pressing … @ Dupont9A is an ultra complete player but above all a world reference in his position! In association with @Paramourdurugby and @assurementrugby pic.twitter.com/nsaRsCXHCp – TOP 14 Rugby (@ top14rugby) September 27, 2021

– Best PRO D2 player :

Melvyn Jaminet walks on the competition! Infallible scorer and French Pro D2 champion with the USAP, the Catalan back gleans the title of best Pro D2.

🏅 BEST PRO PLAYER D2🏅 An exceptional 1st full season with the pros for Melvyn Jaminet, who at 22 confirmed her incredible potential! In association with @aupluspresdusport pic.twitter.com/yyUZBCsEpy – TOP 14 Rugby (@ top14rugby) September 27, 2021

– Revelation:

Melvyn Jaminet achieves the double! Elected best player of the Pro D2, the Catalan is also elected Revelation of the year. There is no doubt that his magnificent summer tour in Australia in the Blue jersey has worked in his favor.

🏅 REVELATION🏅 PRO D2 champion with the@usap_officiel, summoned with the XV of France against the Wallabies, a year full of promises for Melvyn Jaminet, the revelation of the 2020-2021 season! In association with Andros and @Betclic pic.twitter.com/SVuVdWgVCT – TOP 14 Rugby (@ top14rugby) September 27, 2021

– Best French international player:

Dupont sees double! Considered by many to be the best player in the world, the scrum-half of the XV of France was once again rewarded with this title of best French international.

– Best player of the French team at XV

True framework of the French women’s team and Blagnac, Marjorie Mayans sees her efforts rewarded with this title of best player of the XV of France.

🏅 BEST PLAYER TEAM IN FRANCE AT XV🏅 Now entirely devoted to rugby union, Marjorie Mayans will have taken the France team to second place in the 6 Nations 2021 🇫🇷 In association with @Paramourdurugby and @assurementrugby pic.twitter.com/0A452Zw1sm – TOP 14 Rugby (@ top14rugby) September 27, 2021

– Best referee:

Emblematic referee of the French championship, Romain Poite is elected by his peers as the best referee of the TOP 14.

🏅 BEST REFEREE🏅

Romain Poite is a real size in terms of refereeing, an impressive experience and unanimously recognized at the international level👏 In association with @AllArbitrators pic.twitter.com/968aXGMgXO – TOP 14 Rugby (@ top14rugby) September 27, 2021

– Best TOP 14 coaching staff:

Ultra domineering throughout the season with the Brennus in the key, the staff of the Stade Toulousain logically wins the title of best staff of the Top 14.

🏅 BEST STAFF OF TOP 14 COACHES🏅 Champion of France, champion of Europe, the @StadeToulousain flew over the 2020-2021 season. Simply unstoppable 👏 In association with @Brico Depot and Schneider pic.twitter.com/k75mTfR3U6 – TOP 14 Rugby (@ top14rugby) September 27, 2021

– Best PRO D2 coaching staff:

Perpignan rode on the PRO D2 and the work pays off! French Pro D2 champion, the USAP staff receives the title of best Pro D2 staff.

🏅 BEST PRO D2 COACHING STAFF🏅 The staff of@usap_officiel won his bet by taking the Catalan club into the elite with a title of champion of PRO D2 in the process 🇫🇷 In association with @canalplus pic.twitter.com/mlPgCVFgVF – TOP 14 Rugby (@ top14rugby) September 27, 2021

– Most beautiful test:

Definitely, Toulouse has won everything! After Antoine Dupont and his staff, the Rouge et Noir winger, Matthis Lebel, snatches the title of the “Most beautiful test” of the season.

🏅 BEST TEST Many of you voted to designate the best try of the season!

We let you discover this wonder signed Matthis Lebel with the @StadeToulousain 🔥 In association with @LandRover pic.twitter.com/VhWym3kXhR – TOP 14 Rugby (@ top14rugby) September 27, 2021

– Best player of the French team at VII:

Fast and powerful, Séraphine Okemba is rewarded with her enormous Olympic tournament with the title of best player of the French team at 7.

🏅 BEST PLAYER TEAM IN FRANCE AT 7🏅 She made French rugby shine this summer in Tokyo, Séraphine Okemba now has a silver medal around her neck… For eternity! pic.twitter.com/nawOXV9zTz – TOP 14 Rugby (@ top14rugby) September 27, 2021