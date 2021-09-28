all the rewards of the evening

More

    – Best player of the TOP 14:

    No surprise! Antoine Dupont wins the title of best player in Top 14. Author of the Brennus / European Cup double, the Toulouse player is rewarded for his enormous season.

    – Best PRO D2 player :

    Melvyn Jaminet walks on the competition! Infallible scorer and French Pro D2 champion with the USAP, the Catalan back gleans the title of best Pro D2.

    – Revelation:

    Melvyn Jaminet achieves the double! Elected best player of the Pro D2, the Catalan is also elected Revelation of the year. There is no doubt that his magnificent summer tour in Australia in the Blue jersey has worked in his favor.

    – Best French international player:

    Dupont sees double! Considered by many to be the best player in the world, the scrum-half of the XV of France was once again rewarded with this title of best French international.

    – Best player of the French team at XV

    True framework of the French women’s team and Blagnac, Marjorie Mayans sees her efforts rewarded with this title of best player of the XV of France.

    – Best referee:

    Emblematic referee of the French championship, Romain Poite is elected by his peers as the best referee of the TOP 14.

    – Best TOP 14 coaching staff:

    Ultra domineering throughout the season with the Brennus in the key, the staff of the Stade Toulousain logically wins the title of best staff of the Top 14.

    – Best PRO D2 coaching staff:

    Perpignan rode on the PRO D2 and the work pays off! French Pro D2 champion, the USAP staff receives the title of best Pro D2 staff.

    – Most beautiful test:

    Definitely, Toulouse has won everything! After Antoine Dupont and his staff, the Rouge et Noir winger, Matthis Lebel, snatches the title of the “Most beautiful test” of the season.

    – Best player of the French team at VII:

    Fast and powerful, Séraphine Okemba is rewarded with her enormous Olympic tournament with the title of best player of the French team at 7.

    to summarize

    Dupont and Jaminet have won everything! Marjorie Mayans crowned best players of the XV France and the emblematic Romain Poite elected best referee of Top 14. Discover all the rewards of the Night of Rugby above.

