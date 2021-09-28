Amazon sells off the price of the Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD for the French Days

The Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD therefore features NVMe technology, quite simply the fastest available today for consumer SSDs. These discs are also found in the latest generation game consoles such as the PS5 or the Xbox Series X, with considerably improved transfer speeds and much shorter loading times.

The numbers speak louder and the Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD can deliver speeds of 3,500MB / s to read your files. While copying your data should only take a few seconds, gamers will also appreciate the saving of precious minutes when loading their titles and faster access to the game.





This SSD drive offers 2 TB of storage, which allows you to both install your operating system to enjoy the best performance but also to store all your files, accessible instantly. No need to wait for a film or a Photoshop file to open, the answer is immediate here for more efficiency and productivity.

The thermal control has also been particularly studied so that your SSD gives the full extent of its possibilities without overheating, in order to preserve its integrity for many years. A heat sink will take care of dissipating the heat, even in the event of sustained activity to guarantee the best performance.