Anaïs Quadratus (Secret Story) and Benjamin separated: confidences on their painful breakup

Anaïs Quadratus has been through a lot lately. After having faced the death of her dad at the end of August, the candidate of Secret Story (2016) announced that she had separated from Benjamin, with whom she had lived a love affair for almost seven years. Asked about the subject on September 26, 2021, the 25-year-old confided in an Instagram story.

Manon’s twin sister had some time in front of her, so she organized a question and answer session with her subscribers. The opportunity for the people who follow her to ask her a few questions about her former boyfriend Benjamin. The two have indeed separated recently and, as Anaïs revealed, she is at the origin of this rupture. “Like all separations, it’s complicated. But it was wanted on my part“she wrote.





But for now, the former resident of the House of Secrets is not yet ready to reveal the reasons for this separation. However, she promised Internet users to tell them about it when she would finally be ready to broach the subject. “You have to live with it already, start from scratch and that is not easy either. So please, a little time. And for those who ask, yes it’s final“, she clarified. This does not mean, however, that they are on bad terms. Both do not hate each other as she said and fortunately, because they have goods and relatives in common. Their lives will not be so “not very far from each other“.”We are mature enough and respectful to each other and to our relationship not to hate each other and be kids“, she concluded.