ASVEL: the Métropole de Lyon votes in favor of the continuation of the Arena project

The Olympique Lyonnais Arena project will continue. The Métropole de Lyon voted in favor of making the Local Urban Plan (PLU) compatible. The room should see the light of day by 2023.

Last July, the public inquiry gave the green light to the continuation of the Olympique Lyonnais Arena project. This Monday, the Métropole de Lyon also voted in favor of making it compatible with the Local Urban Plan (PLU).

This allows OL to continue to make progress in this future hall with 16,000 seats, which will host major events and matches for the ASVEL basketball team in the EuroLigue. Its delivery is currently scheduled for the end of 2023.





Photovoltaic panels on the roof of the Arena

In a statement, the club explains that it has reduced “the footprint of the building by 11%, while the open spaces will represent 30% of the plot, an increase of + 50% compared to what was initially planned. Likewise, the roof of the ‘Arena should consist of a vegetated surface, as well as photovoltaic panels.“

As part of this project, the Olympique Lyonnais “will put in place a policy for the integration of people excluded from employment” and “will participate in the development of independent music channels in the territory, in the construction of the active mode footbridge over the East bypass, as well as in the creation of the ecological corridor between the Biézin and Grand Large.“