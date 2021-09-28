Bad news for Koeman before the shock against Atlético

Zapping Eleven Mondial Bayern: an ultra favorite for the final victory?

Lord of the match against Cadiz, Ronald Koeman lost his nerves against the referee with a few words higher than others which led to the technician being sent off. An expulsion that has already prevented him from being on the sidelines for the match at Levante this weekend, and the sanction will last a little longer.

Indeed, according to the Spanish media, Barça would have finally decided not to appeal the decision of the disciplinary committee of La Liga. Koeman, sanctioned with two suspension matches, will therefore not be on the Blaugrana bench for the match against Atlético Madrid this Saturday.

🚨 OFICIAL 🔴🔵 Koeman (@FCBarcelona_es) no se sentará en el banquillo en el partido frente al @Atleti tras su expulsion ❌ El club no recurrirá el segundo partido de sanción al técnico holandés 👉 El club sí va a apelación por la amarilla de Busquets Informa @AdriaAlbets pic.twitter.com/WyMFCuYjK0

– Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) September 27, 2021