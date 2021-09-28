Benjamin Castaldi reveals his biggest financial follies, including a “$ 70,000” evening with Charles Aznavour and Line Renaud (VIDEO)

In Do not touch My TV this Monday, September 27, Benjamin Castaldi returned to his lavish lifestyle and his biggest financial follies at the time when he was a host on TF1.
Before he joined C8 and the teams of Do not touch My TV, Benjamin Castaldi was one of the stars of TF1, notably by hosting Secret Story between 2007 and 2014. With a very busy schedule, the facilitator had to make important decisions to ensure his role as a father and continue to see his sons. Recently, he had revealed that he was traveling by helicopter to reduce his travel time and save time on his days. “My son was in my country house and I wanted, from time to time, to be able to go to bed. As I was finishing Secret Story around 7 pm, to be able to be there at 8 pm, I took a helicopter from Porte de Versailles “, he had told.
Are the stars disconnected?
This Monday, September 27, Cyril Hanouna presented a new issue of Do not touch My TV, live on C8. And it was Véronique Genest’s words about her financial difficulties at Jordan De Luxe that launched a very lively debate. The actress spoke of her financial situation which has forced her for some time to tap into her savings: “I had a reserve but I am reaching the end of my reserve. It was a reserve of two years of life but I have huge loads. I have my dependent mother who is in nursing home, I have the ex-wife of my dependent husband. We maintain people “, explained the one who played the role of Julie Lescaut. “Do you need between 5,000 and 10,000 euros per month to live? ” wanted to know the host. “Ah yes at least! Easy! We must find them. An Ehpad is very expensive and I have charges “, she blurted out. In TPMP, Cyril Hanouna and his team wondered if the stars were out of touch with real life. Benjamin Castaldi then returned to his biggest follies.
Benjamin Castaldi’s biggest financial follies
“It was in Las Vegas, I had invited Charles Aznavour and Line Renaud, there were 25 people“, begins the columnist. And who says Las Vegas necessarily means excess, and this was the case when some of his guests chose their wine, a Château Cheval Blanc, at”15,000 euros“ the bottle. “Paf, they took me four bottles“, remembered the ex-star of TF1.”It was the worst“, added the one who had to pay at the time a total bill of about”$ 70,000“.”I was sickened“, he added. The host also confessed to having booked “a whole floor of a $ 55,000 hotel a night“! But today, times have changed a lot and he admits having been”Aboveground” At that time.
