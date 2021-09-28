big clue on the release date

The PS5 Pro, a powerful console … and expensive

The PS5 barely released, the PS5 Pro is already making a lot of noise. The first rumors on the console date only a few weeks ago and if these are true, it means that we already know a lot about the improved version of the PS5. Its price would make it the most expensive console in video game history.





Other information about its design has also been revealed. The PS5 Pro could be released in 2023, but we do not have more specific information on its release date at this time. But a big clue allows you to get a more precise idea of ​​when the PS5 Pro was released …

The PS5 Pro in November 2023?

Let’s go back in time. The PS4, considered to be the best console in history behind the PS2, was released exactly on November 15, 2013 in the United States and Canada, on November 29 in Europe and Australia and a little later in Japan on November 22, 2013. February 2014. The PS4 Pro, it was released 3 years later almost to the day based on the American and European release dates of the PS4, ie November 10, 2016.

Nothing says it will be exactly the same for the PS5 Pro, but it is still a big indicator. It would not be surprising to see the console arrive in about two years, that is to say in November 2023. Rumors on the date of release of the PS5 precisely indicated a commercialization in 2023 …

However, one parameter must be taken into consideration. The PS5 is experiencing a shortage like no PlayStation console has experienced before. Sony could give the console more time to make its mark, in order to have a larger fleet of installed machines. Gamers are certainly very eager to learn more, especially when you see what the games will look like.