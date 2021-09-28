Brent approaches $ 80 mark

The barrel of Brent from the North Sea, the benchmark for the Algerian Sahara Blend, continues to rise, driven by an imbalance between supply and demand, which is good news for Algeria.

On Friday, it finished at its highest since October 22, 2018 at $ 78.09, closing 4 consecutive sessions up.

This Monday morning, he stayed the course, to get closer to the 80 dollars mark. At 8:35 am (Algiers time), a barrel of Brent was listed slightly above $ 79, gaining nearly 7% over the last five sessions, a level not reached for nearly three years.

Experts anticipate the continued rise in gold prices, due to insufficient supply coupled with increased demand from consuming countries such as India as well as improved sanitary conditions linked to the covid-19 pandemic, in Europe and the United States which are experiencing a return to normal thanks to mass vaccination.

This increase in the price of Brent is good news for Algeria, which anticipates a significant increase in its hydrocarbon exports in figures between 30 and 33 billion dollars in 2021, against a little more than 20 billion dollars in 2020.

In 2020, Algeria exported for only 23.8 billion dollars (-33.57% compared to 2019), and imported for 34.39 billion dollars (-17.99% compared to 2019.)





In 2020, the decline in Algerian exports, which are 98% made up of hydrocarbons, is due to the historic drop in the price of Brent in 2020, due to the covid-19 pandemic which has paralyzed economies around the world. At the height of the crisis, Brent had fallen below $ 20 a barrel.

A surplus trade balance in 2021?

In an interview with TSA, published Saturday, September 25, Mustapha Mekideche, specialist in energy issues, estimated that “the conditions were met to revive the Algerian economy”, which was hit hard by the fall in oil prices.

Mr. Mekideche anticipates a surplus trade balance in 2021, a first for several years. He cited the improvement in macroeconomic indicators, with imports around $ 30 billion and exporters of over $ 35 billion ($ 31 billion in hydrocarbons and over 4 billion in non-hydrocarbon products) in 2021.