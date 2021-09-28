Covid-19: Bradley Beal is one of the players who does not want to be vaccinated | NBA

There were two main topics during this “media day”: Ben Simmons and vaccination against Covid-19.

Banned from entering the Barclays Center, Kyrie Irving refused to answer questions about his vaccination status, repeating that it was about his private life. Nevertheless, it is an open secret since according to the New York protocol, if he held his press conference by Zoom, it is because he is not vaccinated …

In Washington, Bradley Beal was on his side more clear in explaining that he was not and that he did not intend to be, after talking to his family. Why ? ” Personal reasons “, he replied.

The advantage for Washington full-back, compared to Kyrie Irving for example, is that his region’s protocol is much less strict (for now) so he can train and play at home. . Still, the season is likely to be a lot more complicated for unvaccinated players, something Bradley Beal is aware of.

Deprived of the Olympic Games by the Covid-19

“They’re trying to force us, in a way, to do it. But in the end, I told my family about it. I don’t feel the pressure (to be vaccinated). I don’t think that you can force someone to do something, or to put something in their body ”, he continued, before developing his thinking a little. “I would like to ask those who are vaccinated why they still get the Covid? You can always catch and transmit the Covid by being vaccinated, so … “

We remember that Bradley Beal also missed the Olympics, when he was to be part of the American team, because he was infected just before taking the plane to Tokyo.

“Yes, I caught it, and I can still have it. But I wasn’t sick, I just lost my sense of smell, that’s all. But I can have it by being vaccinated and not being. “

Today, other recalcitrant like Elfrid Payton explained that they agreed to be vaccinated because the health protocols in place in the event of refusal would be too restrictive. But Bradley Beal disagrees.

“I don’t think it will. We’re going to play basketball at the highest level. There are protocols to make sure that we are taken care of, and that we are tested regularly. I have relatives who have been vaccinated. Parents, brothers… I understand both opinions. Some react very badly to the vaccine, no one wants to talk about it. “



