Cyril Hanouna sharply cropped by one of his pro-Eric Zemmour guests!

This Monday, September 27, 2021, Cyril Hanouna was in charge of a new number of “Touche pas à mon poste”, live on C8. The flagship host of the Canal + group has also arrived late on his set! Replaced by Valérie Benaim during the “6 to 7”, Cyril Hanouna finally made his appearance almost an hour late.

On the menu of this new issue of TPMP: the egg received by Emmanuel Macron this Monday in Lyon by a man who has since been placed in police custody, the big salaries earned by the stars of the small screen but also the aggression of Eric Zemmour which occurred in the afternoon in the middle of the street, in Paris. A passerby insulted him and threatened with death, according to CNews information. “On the Koran of Mecca, I will smoke you,” the attacker told him. Already threatened on several occasions, Eric Zemmour has been placed under protection. His security officer was forced to intervene, exfiltrating Eric Zemmour to take him to safety in his vehicle. “I am lucky to be protected (…) I did not risk much, we must put into perspective,” reacted Eric Zemmour on CNews. The polemicist added: “This is the France of today (…) The French know that every day. There are attacks all the time, insults all the time, I am one of them. ‘others”.





To discuss this new incident of which Eric Zemmour was the victim, Cyril Hanouna invited this Monday on his set: Mehdi, who insulted and spat on the polemicist in April 2020, creating a buzz on social networks, and Stanislas, member of the movement Generation Z, in support of Eric Zemmour. Stanislas has also made a strong impression on the set of “Touche pas à mon poste”, in particular by sharply reframing Cyril Hanouna. The host had the misfortune to nickname Stanislas, “Stanou”. But obviously, this emotional nickname does not pass with the young man of 22 years, pro-Eric Zemmour. “Stan! We stay on Stan please,” he said, creating unease on the TPMP set.

Writing

See also: “You are a schoolyard jester!” : a columnist of Cyril Hanouna explodes live in TPMP in front of a very special guest …