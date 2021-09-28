Diablo II Resurrected: Return From The Dead For A Remaster To Live Up To Diablo II

Remaster of a hack’n’slash legend released in 2000, Diablo II: Resurrected was greatly anticipated by fans of the genre that was born thanks to this license. Many years later, crowds continued to gather to fight and loot as they appreciated the experience of this second opus. Blizzard has therefore decided to reiterate the phenomenon neither more nor less by resurrecting its title. Here is our opinion in a few minutes.

It goes without saying, but Diablo II: Resurrected is not a remake. Therefore, everything that was the magic of the game at the time, like its mechanics or its atmosphere, is also conveyed here faithfully. It remains to be seen whether its gameplay at the time adapts well to modernity and especially to new machines., since we can now use the controllers to play.





This new experience offers above all a visual facelift specific to our time, taking advantage of the capabilities of the most recent consoles. We can for example cite the PS5 and its “Performance” and “Quality” mode, both available for the software. The question again is whether or not the game is suitable and works in harmony with these modes. offered by the machine from Sony.

If you want to get the answers to these questions and know the details of what this remaster can offer, we invite you to watch the video that goes over all these points!

As a reminder, Diablo II: Resurrected has been available since September 23, 2021 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch.