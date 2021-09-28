Disney + unveils its program for the month of October

For Halloween, Disney + takes us to a galaxy far, far away alongside Poe Dameron.

It’s almost Halloween and Disney + intends to thrill young and old. In particular, the platform will broadcast LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Stories as well as Poltergeist. Like last year, the platform will also make collections dedicated to Halloween, including all the special episodes of The Simpsons. Here is the schedule for next month.

Series

In the stars – October 6

Luz in Osville – October 6

Crazy Love – October 6

Love in the air – October 6

Reservation Dogs – October 13

Inspired by the life of Sterlin Harjo, the Native American filmmaker who directed the pilot, Reservation Dogs follows the adventures of four idle teenagers who commit petty crimes on an Oklahoma reservation. They want to raise enough money to get to California. The series is produced by Taika Waititi, to whom we owe in particular Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo rabbit.

On the other side – October 13

The Orville (season 1 to 2) – October 13

Baymax and the new heroes (season 3) – October 13

Too close ties – October 13

Behind the Scenes of Disney – October 20

The Simpsons (season 32) – October 20

They are back ! The most iconic of American families returns to our screens for a 32nd round of episodes. The characters created by Matt Groening will again rub shoulders with a few celebrities, for one or more episodes. On the program this year, David Harbor (Stranger Things), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Paul Rudd (Ant-man) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock). We can also expect to find the whole clique for a special Halloween episode, just to stick to the season.





Single Parents (season 1 & 2) – October 20

Meet Spidey and his amazing friends – October 20

The Fosters – October 20

Unexplored America – October 20

The Chi (season 4) – October 27

American Dad (season 17) – October 27

FBI: Very special duo – October 27

Bless this Mess – October 27

Jean-Christophe & Winnie – October 27

Beyond the walls – October 27

Movies

LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Stories – October 1st

What if instead of becoming the hero of the galaxy, Luke Skywalker had joined the Imperial troops and been trained by Darth Vader himself? As he discovers a strange isolated building, Poe Dameron meets Lord Palpatine who will tell him the most frightening stories in the Galaxy. We should thus find Ben Solo before he becomes Kylo Ren, Darth Maul and even General Grievous.

20 years apart – October 1st

Möbius – October 1st

Muppets Haunted Mansion – October 8

Margaret – October 8

Titanic Mission (documentary) – October 8

Patti Cake $ – October 15

Poltergeist – October 15

Small handkerchiefs – October 15

Originally – September 15

The Predator – 22 october

This is not a love story – 22 october

Pyramid – 22 october

Love, peppers and bossa nova – 22 october

The wings of Patagonia (documentary) – October 22

Books of Blood – October 29

Inspired by the literary work of Clive Barker, written between 1984 and 1985, Books of Blood tells the story of a brilliant, pragmatic psychologist who faces the death of her 7-year-old son. When she gets pregnant, and her new partner convinces her that she can talk to her dead child, her certainties are challenged. Between traditional horror and “dark fantasy”, Books of Blood is not to be put in all hands. The film is not recommended for children under 18.

The hills Have Eyes – October 29

Discover Disney +