eFootball (PES) 2022: We were able to play it, here are our impressions

Invited to visit us at Konami offices in central Windsor, England, to test a version of the intriguing PES eFootball 2022. Intriguing because, a few days before its free release, everything is not clear on the level of the game’s update schedule by the end of the year. But it doesn’t matter for the moment, because it is of course the quality of the game itself that we will focus on today.

To begin with, it is clear that even though PES has changed its name to eFootball, he has not lost his habit of captivating us visually. Once is not customary, the modeling of the players is just incredible: the details around the faces are impressive, the tattoos of the players are hyper realistic, the environments around the match (small sequences of the players who arrive at the stadium, who leave the locker room, which are in the corridor before entering the field) are up to the task … Konami still delivers a solid performance on this point.

We therefore remain on a pure and hard simulation. Except that paradoxically, a lot of things have been simplified, sometimes to excess.

As for the gameplay, be reassured, no change of scenery in sight. Although the emphasis in promoting the game has been on one-on-one duels, it will always be necessary to have a collective mentality to succeed in creating opportunities. We therefore remain on a pure and hard simulation. Except that paradoxically, a lot of things have been simplified, sometimes to excess. Indeed, many key gestures are achievable using one or two keys. The Left Joystick + R1 combo makes it possible to try to destabilize the opponent with technical ball handling and well-placed hooks, while dribbling is done with the right joystick. Be careful, it’s clearly easier said than done! Despite a few collision bugs or AI making risky placement choices at times, the matches were exciting and contested. Note that there are no longer the very annoying cutscenes after a six meters or a touch: the action of the match takes place continuously, which is very pleasant in terms of immersion.





Where the simplification is seen a lot, it is clearly in the tactical menu. Visually much clearer, it allows us to organize our teams according to 5 game principles. No more fluid tactics and movement presets, you now have to choose between five specific play styles. Suffice to say that on this level, disappointment is present for aficionados of advanced tactics! In addition, the importance of a player’s form (the small colored arrows) is perfectly materialized with the gains or losses of points on several key skills.

We liked:

Player modeling

Simulation gameplay, faithful to PES

The pace of matches not cut

Pre-match cutscenes

It will be totally cross-platform

Above all, it will be free …

We didn’t like

… But price level and quantity of content to come, we see a blur

The disappearance of fluid tactics

The new camera focused on duels, not easy to get used to in the short term

Conclusion

Pro Evolution Soccer is no more, but its spirit is still there. Visually very beautiful, eFootball 2022 doesn’t disappoint on player modeling and even adds welcome little immersive footage. But the stake is indeed on a conquest of new players and that is why Konami decided to innovate by releasing (a first part) its free-to-play game this Friday. If the gameplay remains faithful to the simulation spirit of PES, many parameters have been simplified, sometimes perhaps too much. But whatever happens, it’s a safe bet that many players will be won over by this eFootball 2022, which has a lot of trumps up its sleeve. We regret for the moment a not necessarily very clear communication around the content of the game, which could put a brake on this seduction operation. And it’s a shame because for the moment, this eFootball 2022, which progresses on exclusive licenses, really has a nice face!