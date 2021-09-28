Encrypted messaging Signal briefly affected by an outage

The encrypted messaging application Signal announced that it was the victim on the night of Sunday to Monday of a brief outage which caused the interruption of services on the platform.

Signal blamed “a host failure which affects part of our services”. According to the specialist site DownDetector which has documented reports of service interruptions in the United States as well as in Europe, Hong Kong and other areas, the outage began at 03:05 GMT (well: 03:05 GMT) and has also caused localized cuts on other services.

Messaging services were largely back to normal around 0700 GMT, according to Signal developers.

“Messaging is restored for 99% of users but we are continuing to work on the remaining 1%,” Signal tweeted, apologizing for the disruption.

The outage coincided with “degraded performance” of a cloud server owned by Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the state of Virginia in the United States, Signal explained.





“We can confirm that the remedial measures worked and we have started to see a recovery,” AWS said in a report on the outage.

Users have reported other simultaneous outages including on the Tinder dating app and the Reddit forum.

Launched in 2014, Signal is considered by specialists as one of the most secure messaging applications on the market thanks in particular to its ability to encrypt “end-to-end” audio and video messages or calls.

It quickly became popular with whistleblowers and journalists, especially thanks to the public support of Edward Snowden, who was behind the revelations about the US secret service’s methods of monitoring telecommunications. It is supported by the American Signal Foundation.

The free application boomed at the start of the year in several countries, downloaded more than 100 million times until March, after its competitor WhatsApp announced that it would share more data with its parent company Facebook . Signal had notably benefited from the intention then expressed by the emblematic boss of Tesla, Elon Musk, to use it more.