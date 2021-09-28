Europe ends up on the rise after German elections



EUROPE ENDS ON THE RISE

by Claude Chendjou

PARIS (Reuters) – European stock markets ended up on Monday, reassured by the outcome of the German federal elections, while on Wall Street the indices moved in dispersed order at mid-session, penalized mainly by the heavyweights of the technology.

In Paris, the CAC 40 finished with a gain of 0.19% to 6,650.91 points. The British Footsie took 0.17% and the German Dax 0.27%.

The EuroStoxx 50 index advanced 0.17%. On the other hand, the FTSEurofirst 300 fell by 0.04% and the Stoxx 600 by 0.19%.

On the political level, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), which came first in the German general elections on Sunday, announced on Monday that it wanted to form a coalition with the Greens and the Liberal Democrats of the FDP.

The announcement reassured investors both by the prospect of the Liberal Democrats entering government and by the apparent sidelining of the left-wing Die Linke party in consultations on forming a coalition.

Other good news: the lull, at least temporary, on the case of the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande, a possible default of which raises fears of contagion in the financial system, has removed risk aversion on the equity markets.

The continued rise in oil prices for the fifth session in a row, against a backdrop of supply pressures amid a recovery in global demand, benefited oil stocks.

Brent gained 1.68% to 79.42 dollars a barrel and American light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) took 1.82% to 75.34 dollars.

US bank Goldman Sachs has raised its Brent price forecast for the end of the year to $ 90, ten dollars higher than previously.

A WALL STREET

At the time of closing in Europe, the Dow Jones advanced 0.35%, supported by the banking compartment, which rose 2.17%. The Standard & Poor’s 500% and the Nasdaq, on the other hand, fell by 0.29% and 0.68% respectively.

In the eyes of investors, the prospect of a gradual tightening of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve testifies to the strength of the recovery in the US economy.





The latter therefore abandon the technological compartment in favor of stocks sensitive to the economic cycle. Caterpillar, considered the barometer of the economy, thus gained 2.31%, while Apple, Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon respectively dropped 1.47%, 0.47%, 0.74%, 1, 88% and 1.47%. The technology sector is also affected by the announcement of an electricity shortage in China which could weigh on production.

On the upside, oil stocks, such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron, Schlumberger or Halliburton, are rising between 2.5% and 5.7%.

The financial and energy sectors stand out with gains of 1.26% and 3.45% respectively.

VALUES

In Europe, the rise in black gold is also reflected in the Stoxx sector index, which rose to 2.83%.

In Paris, TotalEnergies, which said it was counting on the hypothesis of a peak in oil demand before 2030, gained 3.43% [L8N2QT3GO]. Vallourec took 4.87% and TechnipFMC 6.50%. Elsewhere in Europe, Dutch Shell and BP gained 4.47% and 3.46% respectively.

In London, Rolls-Royce soared 11.30% to finish first in the Stoxx 600. The group benefited from both the raising of Morgan Stanley’s price target and the obtaining of a contract of the US Air Force’s B52 bomber fleet and the announcement of the sale of its ITP Aero subsidiary for £ 1.7 billion, which will enable it to achieve its objective of disposals of two billion pounds. [L8N2QT35M]

In Frankfurt, the German real estate group Vonovia took 1.82%, despite the vote of the inhabitants of Berlin in favor of an expropriation of large real estate developers to limit the rise in rents.

On the SBF 120, the automotive supplier Plastic Omnium (-3.48%) was penalized for lowering its annual forecasts in a context of a shortage of semiconductors.

CHANGES

On the foreign exchange market, the rise in Treasuries yields benefits the dollar, whose index measuring fluctuations against other major currencies is gaining nearly 0.1%.

The euro, down 0.11%, falls below $ 1.17, while an intervention by Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, is scheduled for Tuesday at the central banks forum organized by the institution of Frankfurt.

RATE

In the bond market, the yield of the ten-year US rose by almost two basis points to 1.4819%, continuing its momentum of last week, in the prospect of a gradual tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve American.

That of the ten-year German Bund ended up practically stable at -0.2250%, just like its French counterpart.

(Report Claude Chendjou, edited by Jean-Michel Bélot)