Evergrande: towards a bursting of the real estate bubble in China?

China’s crusade against real estate debt threatens to overthrow the ultra-indebted developer Evergrande, at the risk of bursting the bubble that has been inflating in the sector for more than 20 years.



The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) derives its legitimacy from improving people’s living standards and phenomenal growth that has resulted in the construction of millions of homes.

A frenzy also stimulated by the need of most Chinese to access property, an almost obligatory stage of social advancement, especially before marriage.

But speculation and soaring prices worry the government, anxious not to further widen the wealth gaps potentially synonymous with social instability.

Because the average cost of an apartment now represents 9.2 times the annual disposable income of a resident, according to a study by the real estate group E-House China.

This is the highest ratio since 1998, when home ownership really started to be possible – previously housing was often allocated by the employer.

Faced with the swelling of the debt of 12 major promoters, regulators imposed on them last year “three red lines”, prudential ratios which aim to reduce their recourse to borrowing.



Since June, authorities have also drastically tightened the legislation that allowed a property to be sold even before construction was completed – a model Evergrande had used extensively to finance its growth.

“The idea was to create a mechanism that forces the promoters most at risk to reduce their debt,” said Dinny McMahon, analyst at the Beijing-based research firm Trivium.

“And this while giving promoters in better financial health the opportunity to continue to grow.”

A major player in this unbridled boom, Evergrande is crumbling under 260 billion euros in debt and risks defaulting on payment.

“The difficulties encountered by Evergrande could snowball and affect tomorrow other promoters weakened” by their debt, warns Mr. McMahon.

The development of Chinese society is also weighing on the sector: weak demographic growth is slowing down demand for housing.

“The source of the problems of Evergrande and other highly indebted developers is that the demand for residential real estate in China is entering a period of prolonged decline,” said Mark Williams, Asia expert at Capital Economics, in a note.

And the brake on prices will make it even more difficult for developers to finance future constructions, he adds.

Beyond Evergrande, the financial health of other promoters has rather improved in one year.

Country Garden, the largest residential property developer in China by revenue, has just announced earnings for the first half of 2021.

“In the summer of 2020, eight of the 12 companies to which the red lines were applied violated at least one. Today, they are only two”, including Evergrande, underlines Capital Economics.

Collateral effect: real estate sales and prices have slowed sharply in recent months, according to the US firm China Beige Book.



A worrying phenomenon for some local authorities who now impose floor prices in order to stem the plunge, underlines Iris Pang, economist at ING bank.

While most observers are convinced that Beijing will not allow a financial crisis to erupt, consumer confidence risks being permanently shaken by the Evergrande episode.

A number of buyers complain of having had to pay for housing for which Evergrande cannot hand over the keys, for lack of having completed the work for lack of funds.

Sales could therefore continue to decline.

Regulators could then be tempted to intervene by lowering, for example, the mortgage rate, predicts Jonas Golterman, analyst at Capital Economics.

“The real estate market is facing a period of uncertainty and falling house prices. But this is not a collapse,” he said.

“That being said, the downside risks are significant and the development is difficult to predict.”

