    Face ID no longer works if you change the screen yourself

    Apple has never really been a very good student when it comes to the repairability of its devices. And the iPhone 13 case shouldn’t help matters. Phone Repair Guru, a YouTube channel specializing in the repair of electronic devices, has just published a video showing that Apple’s latest smartphone could cause some problems for users if the idea came to them to have it repaired – at a lower cost – in a shop not belonging to the network of authorized repairers.

    When the smartphone screen is changed by an unofficial third party, Face ID, the facial recognition authentication system, is no longer functional. The iPhone displays an alert message stating that it is unable to verify that the device has an original Apple display. The only solution to get around the problem would be to transfer all of the components attached to the original screen to the replacement screen to keep Face ID functional. Unfortunately, the procedure being quite complex, there is little chance that the unauthorized shops carry out this operation.


    Also to discover in video:

    According to Phone Repair Guru, only changing the screen would be a problem. Other components, such as the microphone, the ambient light sensor or the proximity sensor, can be changed without affecting the functionality of the iPhone 13.

    Until now, Apple was limited to displaying a simple notification when an unofficial screen was installed on its iPhones. Deliberately restricting a feature when an unofficial screen is installed shouldn’t help Apple improve the iPhone’s repairability rating.

    Source: 9to5Mac


    Stuart

