Facebook announces “pause” development of version of Instagram for children under 13

This announcement comes in the United States after a series of articles on the consequences of social networks for the mental health of young people.

Facebook decided to “put on pause” his work on a version of Instagram for those under 13, Monday, September 27. This project had attracted criticism even before its launch, in the name of children’s mental health. Mark Zuckerberg’s group wants to take more time “to work with parents, experts and policy makers to demonstrate the value and necessity of this product”, explains the company in a post on its blog (in English).

Facebook recalls that this application would be intended “to pre-adolescents (aged 10 to 12)” and that parental authorization would be required during registration, with content and features more suited to very young users. The group intends to continue its work. In the meantime, the social network says it wants to continue installing new tools to “allow parents to supervise the accounts of their children” on Instagram, theoretically reserved for over 13s.





Several Democratic senators recently wrote a letter (in English) to the CEO of Facebook, in which they shared their concerns about this juvenile app project. “Your own business research indicates troubling consequences between Instagram use and youth mental health”, they argued. Mid-September, Wall Street Journal had revealed (in English) the existence of an internal Facebook group document, which suggested that 6% of American teens with suicidal thoughts attributed their troubles to the app.

Before that, the attorneys general of 44 states had sent a letter to the founder of the Californian group in May. They mentioned in particular the research showing a correlation between the use of social networks and the “increase in psychological distress and suicidal behavior among young people”. The signatories mentioned the harms caused by the constant comparison with one’s peers, such as eating disorders (anorexia, bulimia), as well as the dangers of online harassment by other teenagers or by adult criminals.