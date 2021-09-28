Fernando Alonso (6th in the Russian Grand Prix): “We were unlucky”

Fernando Alonso (Alpine) had a strange end to the race on Sunday in Russia, passing in a few laps from sixth to third place, to finish sixth on the finish line, because he waited too long to put on the intermediate tires. when the rain started to fall on the Russian circuit. A result that left the Spanish pilot quite disillusioned.
“The podium was possible, the car was really very competitive, he commented. But, with the rain, some took risks by returning to the pits, others by staying on the track. And we were either unlucky, or the podium riders were lucky. Under these conditions, it is still a lottery. With my driving and the way we executed the race, I think we should have finished on the podium. “
After the Russian GP, Alpine is still 5th in the Championship. (A. Vaganov / Reuters)
“The car was very efficient”
Starting with hard tires from sixth place, the Spaniard completed a very long first stint, until the 35th lap, then a second with mediums which allowed him to climb up the standings and in particular to overtake Max Verstappen (Red Bull ). And when the first drops appeared, he gained a few more places, up to third place, overtaking Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Sergio Perez (Red Bull) then Carlos Sainz (Ferrari). But he did two laps too many with his slick tires, and lost that advantage.
“We were third and it started to rain, he regretted. I am not sad but we are clearly unlucky. I still enjoyed this race a lot, because when the conditions were difficult, the car was very efficient. We managed to overtake several drivers. I am very proud of the team. “