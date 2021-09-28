final sanction for the “colonel of the apocalypse” – Liberation

“Never rest in peace“, Wrote on Twitter on Saturday a survivor of the genocide when she learned of the death of Théoneste Bagosora. Death in principle erases resentments. But this octogenarian, condemned for “crimes against humanity», More than anyone else embodied the desire to exterminate the Tutsi minority in the spring of 1994. At the time, officially a simple director of the minister of defense, this then retired Hutu officer was in reality much more powerful. It was he who took control of the country, just after the attack on President Juvénal Habyarimana’s plane on the evening of April 6, 1994. Hit by two mysterious missile hits, the Presidential Falcon crashed during the landing in Kigali and Rwanda immediately plunges into a well-prepared bloodbath. Roadblocks immediately erected, murders and looting, carried out house by house using pre-established lists. In a shocked country, Bagosora won in the wake, at the head of a “crisis committee», Which however has no institutional legitimacy.





It is in reality a coup d’etat fomented by the hawks of the regime. But the sudden disappearance of the Rwandan head of state also created the shock necessary to trigger the extermination of the country’s Tutsi minority, immediately accused of having shot down the presidential plane. In the name of a thirst for revenge stoked by effective propaganda, the most dazzling massacre of the 20th century followed: a mid…