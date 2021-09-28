Florent Pagny destabilized because of this big technical problem

While another great evening of Tea Voice in full swing this Saturday, September 25, 2021, Florent Pagny was facing a big technical problem. When the coach actually wishes to turn to the Neo group, this will simply be impossible. Objeko So comes back for you on this big quack encountered during the last broadcast of the blind auditions.

Tea Voice : Florent Pagny blocked by his famous red chair!

A first in the program

For this new season of Tea Voice, viewers were surprised to say the least. Indeed, this year’s competition is very special. This time, it is for the coaches to select candidates who have already participated in the program in the past. Faces, but above all voices already known. Over the blind auditions, Zazie, Jenifer, Patrick Flourish, Mika and Florent Pagny therefore turned to singers who are trying their luck for the second time. Among the most striking returns, the public was able to rediscover some emblematic personalities of recent years.

This Saturday, September 25, the last stage of the blind auditions, Tea Voice thus received an unprecedented trio. This training is composed of Xam Hurricane, season 7 finalist, by Michaël Buquet participants of season 9 and Mathis Gardel. The three artists actually decided to get together and perform The grenade by Clara Luciani. This group is actually an idea of ​​Pascal Obispo, former coach of the show. The famous songwriter and performer To urged his three young boys to come together to create a formation called Neo. A obviously paying choice in view of their performance during this last selection round. Indeed, Florent Pagny did not hesitate long before wanting to turn around. Unfortunately, not everything turned out like planned. Objeko explains everything in great detail.

A lively question

While Neo performed on the stage of Tea Voice, the coaches seemed somewhat lost. It actually seemed difficult to them to determine how many candidates were present on stage. It must be said that on the side of the group, the three young singers delivered a rather energetic performance with an extremely rock and very rhythmic piece. Everyone sang in turn, to the point of destabilizing the jury. The Néo group quickly got everyone to agree on its talent. Encouraged in duplex by Pascal Obispo, they therefore particularly shone.





Before going on the stage of Tea Voice, the three members of the Neo group have indeed counted on a few words of encouragement from their new mentor. Pascal Obispo did everything to motivate them through a video message “Tonight, you are in front of five coaches that I know very well. Remember, Zazie loves bearded men, you are not bearded! So give it all tonight guys. A piece of advice that obviously paid off, since Florent Pagny quickly turned around in front of this remarkable performance to say the least. At least he tried. Indeed, when pressing the famous red button, his chair locks. Impossible for him to react to the point of being somewhat unsettled. Finally, everything quickly returns to order since the chair has finally succeeded. through to move.

A great idea

Once this little mishap was over, it was time for the coaches to find out more about this group. This is indeed the first time that such training has taken part in the program. A trio made up of two former candidates of the show and a newcomer. Obviously very excited by this original idea, Zazie did not fail to express her enthusiasm: ”But what a good idea to have made a band. Me, I have nothing to tell you except that I will enjoy ! “. Neo was indeed fortunate to see the three coaches turn around with Zazie, Mika and Florent Pagny.

Regarding the famous performer of My freedom of thought, he seems to have been very impressed by this performance: “You sent well and your harmonies, they are terrible”. In summary, Neo seems to have succeeded in catching the eye of coaches, but also of the public. From next week, they will then be part of the new Cross-battles event. For this new season of Tea Voice All-Stars, there will be effectively this year nor KO nor Battle. Two stages which therefore jump to make way for a test which promises to be already terrible. Indeed, during the next program, the public will have to choose who continues the adventure or who returns home permanently. A suite to discover every Saturday at 9:05 p.m. on the screens of TF1.



