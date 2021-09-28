following bad audiences, the Nagui show is relegated to Friday in the 2nd part of the evening

Faced with the largely insufficient audiences of “The Artist”, the management of France Televisions has decided. Nagui’s new musical tele-hook which aspires to highlight unknown performers delivering their own repertoire will now be relegated to the second part of the evening as indicated by France Télévisions via a press release. The programming day is also changing and the latest issues of “The Artist” will air on Friday instead of Saturday. Nagui spoke about this decision on France Inter.

“There was not a substantial and considerable mass of audience watching TV, it still revolves around a million viewers. We decided with France 2 to pass ‘The Artist’ on Friday in the second part of the evening around 10:40 pm, which is the dedicated place of ‘Taratata’, so that the show continues and goes to the end of its story. So as not to break the link between the public and certain artists, to continue to present them. It will always be live with free votes“, explained the host and producer on the show” The Original Soundtrack “.





A way to end the adventure (there are still three shows, Editor’s note) for this program whose audiences keep falling. Faced with stiff competition from “The Voice All stars” on TF1, the first number of the show broadcast on September 11 had attracted 1.32 million curious, or 8% audience share. For its part, the second premium was found under one million faithful, with 990,000 viewers, or 5.6% of audience share. Aware of his errors, Nagui had made changes, including an overhaul of the jury. Unfortunately, the public did not respond more and the 3rd premium broadcast on Saturday, September 25 totaled 847,000 regulars, or 4.8% of the public watching television. The diehards of “The Artist” have an appointment from Friday October 1, at 10:40 pm live, for the 4th issue.

