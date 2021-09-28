Foods to avoid, chewing… Five tips for good digestion

DECRYPTION

Can good digestion help us find our line? The answer is yes, says Kahina Ferhi, dietitian and author of the book The Magic of Digestion at Interéditions. In the show Well done for you, on Europe 1, the dietician highlights the good eating habits to adopt to avoid any discomfort after a meal, such as bloating or gas. For her, these are reflexes that make her feel better and can even help her lose weight.

Chew well

Because of the transformation of our daily foods (cereals, vegetables, fruits, etc.), some people can no longer digest well. For Kahina Ferhi, the first trick is to chew well, “between 15 and 30 times”, in order to “coat” them. In some European countries, children learn from an early age to chew well in a fun way in order to be able to digest well.

Avoid “hybrid” foods

The body appreciates everything that comes from nature, and on the contrary hates “alien” or “hybrid” foods, as Kahina Ferhi indicates. These are all foods that have turned white, such as wheat or sugar. “We must return to noble, raw foods. Whole sugar is much more digestible than white sugar,” notes the dietician. “When we eat white, where synthetic and industrial chemistry enters our diet, our bacteria, which are very primitive, can no longer absorb in our digestive tract,” she explains.





Avoid foods containing pesticides

Bacteria are also unable to transform foods that contain pesticides, like those rich in gluten which absorb “more easily and more significantly”. “When the bacteria do not arrive there, the digestive tract has a fatal weapon: fermentation. This is where we start to ferment the famous sometimes very painful bloating, and the gases that follow behind”, adds t -she.

Combine your foods well

Kahina Ferhi explains that it is also necessary to combine your foods to ensure good digestion. This is what she calls food combinations, which can help with weight loss. “On the same plate, we cannot mix slow sugars such as pasta, cereals or legumes with, next to or at the end of a meal, a fruit which is a rapid sugar and which is acid,” explains the dietician. A habit that is valid “after a certain age, not for children or teenagers”.

Trying total sugar withdrawal

Kahina Ferhi reveals that a total withdrawal from sugar, followed by a nutritionist, for 7 to 10 days is as effective as a fast of the same duration. “We do not exclude everything that is slow sugar and fruits. The body will take option B to function,” she explains. People can eat vegetables, protein or even dairy products. “The body works very well and can provide a lot more energy and pep’s than by eating sugar”, underlines the dietician. It also specifies that neutral foods (parsley, basil, chives, etc.) can be used as a natural appetite suppressant.