Football Rennes – Rennes-PSG, Lionel Messi drives Brittany crazy!

Paris Saint-Germain has nothing to do with it, but the Stade Rennais side has decided that the arrival of Lionel Messi and his teammates at Roazhon Park deserves a violent financial blow for those who want to buy a ticket.

Next Sunday, Stade Rennais will host Paris Saint-Germain as part of the 9e day of the Ligue 1 championship. And even if the schedule is exotic, since the kickoff will be given at 1 p.m., it is clear that the Roazhon Park will be packed to witness the shock and the arrival of Neymar, Kylian Mbappé , but especially Lionel Messi. This Monday, 5,000 seats were on sale for subscribers, and they have all been sold. The general public will be able to try Wednesday from 10 am to afford the last tickets, and the Breton club is already expecting a rush on its computer servers. And this despite an incredible price increase decided by the leaders of Rennes for the reception of PSG and its stars.





Some tickets for Rennes-PSG are 100 euros above the usual price

Apart from supporters already subscribed, the price of tickets for this Rennes-PSG Lionel Messi version will cost from 49 to 170 euros. Quoted by France Bleu Armorique, a Rennes supporter does not hide his amazement: ” Where I am placed, at the bottom of the Lorient stand, the place against PSG is worth 135 euros, it’s almost 100 euros more than for a match, in quotes, normal. “And on social networks, it is very annoying against this pricing policy decreed by Stade Rennais. “ Kid rate on average 80 € nothing more to say you are thieves how do we do when we have several young children to take? », Annoys a father. But other supporters believe that the club is only imitating the 19 other Ligue 1 teams who take advantage of the arrival of Paris Saint-Germain to fill its coffers, while subscribers advise those who are not. no thinking for next season.