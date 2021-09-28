Former security guard claims Britney Spears’ father bugged her

After Framing Britney Spears, on how the singer has been treated by the media and the recording industry since her debut, The New York Times is releasing a new documentary investigation. In Controlling Britney Spears, available on Hulu, reporters looked at the star’s management of guardianship, and how her father, Jamie Spears, exercised total (if not totalitarian) control over his daughter. They notably gave the floor to Alex Vlasov, a former employee of the Black Box security agency selected by the artist’s father. According to him, it was not a question of ensuring the safety of Britney Spears, but of monitoring her.

The man also compares the situation of the singer to that of a prisoner. “Security was more like the job of a prison guard,” he says. To substantiate his claim, he provided several “emails, text messages and audio recordings to which he had access during his nine years as executive assistant and head of operations and cybersecurity at Black Box.”

Total control

We learn that Britney Spears’ private conversations were recorded and that her texts were intercepted. The reason given by the officials of the security company to his former employee: it is for the good of the singer who wants to be under supervision.





To control your phone, every text message, FaceTime, notes, Internet history or photos received on the iPhone from the interpreter of Toxic was happening at the same time on an iPad or iPod from security. Everything was then sent to Jamie Spears and Robin Greenhill, an employee of the star’s former management company, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group. If officially the father of the star acted out of fear of people of “bad influence” surrounding his daughter, he was also interested in other messages: those exchanged with Lynne Spears, his ex-wife and mother of the star, but also those with her boyfriend, or even her lawyer.

Even in the bedroom

According to the former employee of the security company, a microphone had also been placed in the singer’s bedroom. Everything she said there was recorded and passed on, like everything else to Jamie Spears and management. Tapes he was asked to destroy. “I didn’t want to be an accomplice in anything, so I kept a copy, because I didn’t want to destroy evidence,” Alex Vaslov explains today. The latter adds having decided to speak after hearing the testimony of Britney Spears in court who shouted her suffering to be under this tutelage which she did not want.

As the newspaper reminds us, these eavesdropping practices are illegal without the consent of all parties (whoever sends and who receives the message). There is also nothing to say that the court approved such a process. This raises questions in particular on the conversations between Britney Spears and her lawyer, which should normally be protected, which did not fail to note the current legal representative of the singer, who evokes a “violation of her rights”. ) “Placing a microphone in Britney’s bedroom would be particularly inexcusable and shameful, and so corroborates her poignant testimony,” said Mathew Rosengart, lawyer for Britney Spears, who is calling for an investigation into the allegations. .

On the side of Jamie Spears, it is ensured that “everything was done in accordance with the parameters of the authority that the court conferred on him” and “with the consent of Britney who was aware, his lawyer appointed and / or the court ”. Same story with the former management company of the star.

Britney Spears’ next guardianship hearing will be on September 29. The singer must speak again.