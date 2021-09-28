Formula 1 | Statistics after the Russian Grand Prix

As after each Grand Prix, it is time to discover the most striking statistics, the records which have been broken, the remarkable series still in progress or which have come to an end during the last weekend …

The qualifications

He did it ! Lando Norris scored his first career pole. He is the 102nd driver to join this club of polemans in F1.

This is McLaren’s first pole since Brazil 2012 (Hamilton). Also the date of McLaren’s last victory before Daniel Ricciardo triumphed at Monza.

It is the first time that a team other than Mercedes or Ferrari has taken pole in Sochi.

Carlos Sainz also had his best Saturday with his first row of his career.

McLaren, Ferrari, Williams: the top 3 on the grid looked like the 90s in Sochi!

It was already George Russell’s 4th Q3 this year, but not his best starting position as he was 2nd at Spa. For the 2nd time in 3 races, he beats Lewis Hamilton in qualifying.

4th in qualifying, Lewis Hamilton had not done worse here since 2017. He also started 4th at Monza.

6th on the grid, Fernando Alonso had not experienced a better qualifying since Brazil 2017 (best qualifying in Sochi in absolute terms for him).

Sergio Pérez started 4th with Racing Point last year in Sochi: this time it’s a 9th place with a Red Bull.

It is only the third time this year that Pierre Gasly has failed to join Q3. Ocon has always entered Q3 in Russia.

It is already Nicholas Latifi’s 3rd Q2 in 4 races.

For the first time, Kimi Räikkönen beat one of his teammates in qualifying in Sochi.

There was 3.9 seconds between the two Haas (to the advantage of Mick Schumacher) in Q1. The German leads 12 to 3 in this exercise against Mazepin.

Max Verstappen had so far left in the top 3 at each Grand Prix: end of series. This is the first time since Italy 2019 that he has not seen Q2 (for the same reasons of engine penalty).





This is the first time since the 1975 Swedish Grand Prix that the top three on the grid have not won in F1. At the time, it was Vittorio Brambilla, Patrick Depailler and Jean-Pierre Jarier.

The race

Lewis Hamilton claimed his 100th F1 victory.

The Briton has therefore won 35.59% of the Grands Prix he has contested in his career (100 out of 281).

Never had a driver won by starting out of the top 3 in Sochi. Lewis had also not won 4th place on the grid since the 2009 Hungaroring.

However, this is only his 2nd victory in 11 races (from Silverstone).

Mercedes remains undefeated in Russia since the appearance of the Grand Prix in 2014 (and even since 1913 if we count the pre-championship F1 races before the First World War).

5th, Valtteri Bottas had never missed the podium in Sochi with Mercedes, on one of his favorite tracks.

Max Verstappen saved a 2nd second place in 2 years in Russia.

This is Carlos Sainz’s third podium this year (5th career podium, first top 5 in Sochi).

Daniel Ricciardo had never done better than 4th in Russia. McLaren either.

So far, Lando Norris had led only one lap in his career. He also signed his third fastest lap: nothing to console him …

8th, Kimi Räikkönen achieved his best Grand Prix in terms of gross results since Brazil 2019. One of his last arrivals in points?

Sergio Pérez has never missed the top 10 in Sochi… but will not be happy to maintain this series with only a 9th place.

10th in the race, George Russell has 4 finishes in points over the last 5 races.

Mick Schumacher suffered his first retirement of the year (hydraulic failure).