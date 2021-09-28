Fortnite FNCS: players and structures boycott the competition because of cheaters

This weekend was the test session of the Fortnite Champion Series of season 8. No cash prize or real stake, but for the pros it is the only full-scale training before the kick-off of the circuit. And the training did not go as planned, as cheaters had their hands free until the grand finale of the session. And we’re not talking about a cheat code discreet here, since some had the ability to revive allies instantly.

During the final, many players and structures request an immediate postponement of the session, marred by proven cheating. Epic Games will remain deaf to these requests, and the final test will therefore go until the end of the six games. At the time of writing, the official account of Fortnite Competitive, who communicates on the tournaments of the publisher, has still not expressed himself on this fiasco.

In protest against this final without tail-no-head where cheaters have full latitude to commit their misdeed, several actors of the European Fortnite scene launched the boycott of the FNCS as well as the hashtag #FIXYOURGAME. MCES, for example, cut its FNCS stream, in support of players. The aim of such an operation is of course to put Epic in front of its responsibilities as organizers. If a similar cheat affected the cashprize final of the “real” FNCS, the integrity of Fortnite esports would be violated.





Like this “protest lobby” set up by international players like Chapix or Crr, many pros support this boycott. Epic Games’ response will need to be swift and firm, as the qualifications of the main event start in mid-October, and that this test session (which at least has served to pinpoint a thorny issue) has rekindled the anger of the competitive community.